Arlington, TX

Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 19 (Is Robbie Ray Overvalued?)

Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers: +1.5 (-175) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Ray hasn't been as dominant early on, allowing four home runs and seven total runs through 13.1 innings. Now, the left hander faces one of the best lefty hitting teams in all of baseball in the Rangers. Texas is touching up southpaws this...

Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Jon Gray Will Start Tuesday for the Texas Rangers

Jon Gray is expected to start Tuesday for the Texas Rangers, the Rangers website reports. Gray had been on the injured list due to a finger injury but will only miss the minimum amount of time. Gray started Opening Day for the Rangers which is when the blister emerged. The team played it safe and placed him on the injured list.
ARLINGTON, TX
SFGate

Mariners manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Evaluating Brock Burke’s position in an overworked Rangers bullpen

No one should hit the panic button after the first nine games of a 162 game schedule, just ask the 2019 Washington Nationals. However, if there’s a phase to zero in on for the Texas Rangers in 2022, it’s the bullpen. The bullpen has pitched 47.2 innings through nine games, and yes, Friday’s eight innings due to an opener count towards the figure. The Rangers’ pen allowed the second-most hits, the most runs, the most home runs, and one of three teams that haven’t recorded a save. The numbers don’t look pretty. “There’s a component to be a Major League pitcher and a good pitching staff,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “There’s going to be traffic, and you’ll face [tough lineups]. The ability to execute is what stands out right now.” To blame all of the bullpen struggles on lack of execution is a bit premature. Again, it’s one of the most worked pens in MLB right now, while Rangers’ starters pitched the fewest innings among any starting staff.
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

Mariners belt three homers, down Rangers

Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and that was enough for Robbie Ray as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic added a solo shot off the right field foul pole in the second, giving Seattle a 4-0 lead. Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer in the seventh to cap the scoring and give the Mariners victories in four of their past five games.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catcher for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will start behind the plate after Mitch Garver was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Andy Ibanez was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, Heim's FanDuel salary stands at $3,100.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Rangers starting Willie Calhoun in left field on Wednesday

Texas Rangers utility-man Willie Calhoun is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will start in the outfield after Nick Solak was given a break against his intra-division competitors. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nick Solak out of Texas' Wednesday lineup against Seattle

Texas Rangers utility-man Nick Solak is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Solak will sit out after Willie Calhoun was announced as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Solak has produced a 5.6% barrel rate and a .318 expected average.
SEATTLE, WA

