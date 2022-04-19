Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 19 (Is Robbie Ray Overvalued?)

No one should hit the panic button after the first nine games of a 162 game schedule, just ask the 2019 Washington Nationals. However, if there’s a phase to zero in on for the Texas Rangers in 2022, it’s the bullpen. The bullpen has pitched 47.2 innings through nine games, and yes, Friday’s eight innings due to an opener count towards the figure. The Rangers’ pen allowed the second-most hits, the most runs, the most home runs, and one of three teams that haven’t recorded a save. The numbers don’t look pretty. “There’s a component to be a Major League pitcher and a good pitching staff,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “There’s going to be traffic, and you’ll face [tough lineups]. The ability to execute is what stands out right now.” To blame all of the bullpen struggles on lack of execution is a bit premature. Again, it’s one of the most worked pens in MLB right now, while Rangers’ starters pitched the fewest innings among any starting staff.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO