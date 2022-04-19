U.S. natgas futures beat sharp retreat, shed 10%

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 10% on Tuesday, in a technical correction aided by a shift to a slightly warmer weather outlook after expectations of a cold snap sent prices soaring to an over 13-year peak in the last session. Front-month gas futures slipped 10% to $7.033 per million British thermal units as of 10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT), having scaled a peak since September 2008 on Monday. "It's mostly an issue of momentum and a correction to the huge run-up in prices over the past week... Prices that high are not supported by the market fundamentals," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv, There has been a shift in the weather over the past 12 hours, with the 2-week forecasts shifting somewhat warmer, Abeln added. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 130 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slipping from yesterday's outlook of 156 HDDs, though slightly higher than the 30-year norm of 126 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd. "Production levels are definitely the key focus in the near to medium term... While a production rebound is assured, the speed of that rebound is very much unknown, and the markets will really be watching that in the months to come," Abeln said. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries, triggering concerns over demand and also weighing on crude prices. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +35 +15 +42 +42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,432 1,397 1,878 1,742 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 7.44 7.54 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.88 -- 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 25.37 25.37 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 130 156 139 131 126 U.S. GFS CDDs 45 44 37 44 43 U.S. GFS TDDs 175 200 176 175 169 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.2 94.5 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 7.9 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.4 102.4 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.0 5.8 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.2 12.4 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.5 7.1 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.6 8.9 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.2 25.2 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 21.9 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 78.0 69.8 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 98.8 90.6 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 22 Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Wind 13 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 33 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.48 6.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.54 6.79 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.62 7.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.51 6.62 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.65 6.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.78 6.96 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.80 7.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.14 6.45 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 7.46 7.53 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 71.25 78.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 78.25 47.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 47.00 79.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.00 93.84 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 83.13 47.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.50 57.75 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Reuters

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas hits 7-wk high on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 3% to a seven-week high on Thursday on forecasts for a return to cooler weather and higher heating demand next week. That U.S. price increase also came as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about eight times over U.S. futures. The market shrugged off a federal report showing U.S. utilities pulled less gas from storage than expected last week as mild weather kept heating demand low. Although it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast the weather in the United States will remain near normal through early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. Supply and demand forecasts next week, however, were about even, and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 16.9 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $5.401 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 2 for a third day in a row. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas jumped about 8% to around $39 per mmBtu earlier on Thursday on worries Russia could cut supplies after demanding payment for gas in roubles. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer, after the United States. European Union leaders are set to agree at a two-day summit starting on Thursday to jointly buy gas as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels, with some saying they would not comply with Moscow's demand to buy oil and gas using roubles. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -51 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,389 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.4% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.24 5.23 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 40.27 36.44 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.12 34.18 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 233 232 198 234 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 252 251 213 256 243 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.3 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 13.1 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.7 11.5 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.8 17.0 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.9 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.8 23.1 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 75.0 80.0 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 97.0 102.3 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 17 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.26 5.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.42 4.12 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.55 5.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.36 4.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.76 4.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.40 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.03 3.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.75 54.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.96 36.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.75 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.75 44.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters

U.S. natgas up 4% on cooler forecast, jump in global gas prices

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained over 4% to a near seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected. The U.S. market also gained support from a 7% jump in European gas prices that should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs as Europe looks for other suppliers to replace Russian fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European gas was trading about six times higher than U.S. futures. Front-month gas futures was up 22.3 cents, or 4.6%, at $5.123 per million British thermal units at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2. U.S. gas prices, however, remain mostly shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.8 bcfd this week to 99.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists still forecast U.S. weather will remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.98 4.90 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 31.35 30.66 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.81 35.50 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 214 200 198 234 231 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 21 15 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 221 213 256 250 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.6 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 12.6 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.5 10.8 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.3 15.7 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.4 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.6 22.9 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 73.6 77.8 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 95.8 99.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 15 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 19 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.77 4.87 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.91 3.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.21 5.26 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.90 3.84 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.17 4.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.65 4.02 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.43 4.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.22 3.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.86 3.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 46.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.50 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.00 38.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 39.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.75 40.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 10.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $5.291 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices - European gas jumped about 15% to around $37 per mmBtu on Wednesday - because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.4 bcfd this week to 102.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain at near normal levels through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. In two weeks, however, supply and demand forecasts were about even and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.76 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.19 5.19 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.93 31.99 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.18 34.81 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 232 214 198 234 227 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 251 223 213 256 246 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.5 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.6 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 12.9 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.6 11.6 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.5 17.1 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.6 21.7 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.7 23.2 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 74.3 80.4 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 96.4 102.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 16 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.00 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.12 3.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.31 5.21 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.04 3.90 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.17 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.61 4.43 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.30 4.22 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.95 3.86 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.50 46.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.75 40.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.00 33.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.86 39.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.00 32.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.25 45.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)
