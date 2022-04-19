ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor signs bill allowing police to keep videos secret

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation Monday to allow law enforcement to keep from the public audio or video recordings showing an officer’s line-of-duty death.

The measure was drafted after Tulsa police were required under Oklahoma law to release a video of a suspect shooting two officers, one of whom later died. A jury trial began Monday for the man accused of the killing.

“This bill is about protecting the dignity not only of our fallen heroes but their fellow officers and surviving family members who can be retraumatized by these recordings,” Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said in a statement. “It can also make it more difficult to seat a jury in such cases.”

The bill prohibits the public release of such videos unless a judge determines the public interest outweighed the reason for denial. It also authorizes a deceased officer’s family members to view the audio or video.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys retain the right to use such videos in legal proceedings under the new law.

Comments / 37

Oatis Firefly
1d ago

communism at its finest stitts running really close with putin... this stitt guy is very close to causing a class war state gov against citizens

Reply(1)
16
Barnia
1d ago

Why don’t All of you read what the bill is about before you jump to conclusion.as usual you see the head lines and that’s is it .

Reply
7
CWeezieF64
1d ago

"to allow law enforcement to keep from the public audio or video recordings showing an officer’s line-of-duty death." It's not all cam recordings.

Reply
5
