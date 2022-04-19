FREMONT CO. Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the murder case against Barry Morphew Tuesday morning.

Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020, her body has never been found.

Morphew was arrested nearly a year later and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and an attempt to influence a public servant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

New photos released of evidence in the Barry Morphew case

Defense alleges prosecution hid evidence in Barry Morphew case

Accused killer Barry Morphew in court, several expert witnesses no longer able to testify against him

The post 11th DA’s Office files motion to dismiss murder case against Barry Morphew appeared first on KRDO .