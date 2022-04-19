ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

11th DA’s Office files motion to dismiss murder case against Barry Morphew

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNdOX_0fDcQ1qt00

FREMONT CO. Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the murder case against Barry Morphew Tuesday morning.

Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020, her body has never been found.

Morphew was arrested nearly a year later and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and an attempt to influence a public servant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

New photos released of evidence in the Barry Morphew case

Defense alleges prosecution hid evidence in Barry Morphew case

Accused killer Barry Morphew in court, several expert witnesses no longer able to testify against him

The post 11th DA’s Office files motion to dismiss murder case against Barry Morphew appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Barry Morphew lawyers ask judge to dismiss case, citing 'false testimony': court documents

Lawyers for murder suspect Barry Morphew are again asking a Colorado judge to drop his case, citing falsehoods from prosecutors and law enforcement, according to reports. Morphew was arrested in May 2021 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and other crimes in connection to the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has not been found, and Morphew has maintained his innocence.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Former DA: Morphew case would have resulted in ‘not guilty’ verdict

Former 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said if prosecutors would have gone forward with the Barry Morphew murder trial, which was scheduled to start in nine days, it would have likely ended in a not guilty verdict.  "There just isn't any evidence to present," said May, in regards to the Morphew judge ruling that The post Former DA: Morphew case would have resulted in ‘not guilty’ verdict appeared first on KRDO.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
Leavenworth Times

Solicitation of murder case dismissed

A case has been dismissed against a Kansas Department of Corrections inmate who was accused of ordering the attempted murder of another inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Frederick W. Fritz was charged in Leavenworth County District Court with solicitation of capital murder. But District Judge Gerald Kuckelman dismissed the...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KRDO News Channel 13

Fired Teller Co. official arrested, accused of harassment, using racial slur against fire chief

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Teller County Director of Emergency Management is out of jail after being arrested and charged with harassing a fire chief. Court records obtained by 13 Investigates say 64-year-old Donald George Angell II is accused of calling Florrisant Fire Chief Michael Bailey a racial slur and grabbing him. Angell The post Fired Teller Co. official arrested, accused of harassment, using racial slur against fire chief appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#11th Da S Office#Fremont Co#Mother S Day 2020#Defense
WWL

Teen suspect in deadly carjacking had previous court case dropped by DA's office

NEW ORLEANS — One of the teenagers accused of carjacking and killing a woman in Mid-City Monday had been arrested for carjacking before, but his charges were dropped. Sources tell Eyewitness News that the 17-year-old male suspect is John Honore. He had a prior arrest for aggravated burglary related to a carjacking when he was 15-years-old, according to court records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI arrests Pueblo man out on six bonds, he now faces federal weapons charges

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Leonard Cordova, the Pueblo man who has posted multiple six-figure bonds and has allegedly committed multiple crimes and is out on bond, now faces federal charges according to the United States District Attorney's Office. Friday, federal agents arrested Cordova, 43, and he's been charged by criminal complaint with two counts of The post FBI arrests Pueblo man out on six bonds, he now faces federal weapons charges appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Atlanta

Fulton County DA, APD appalled at bond ruling involving suspect who allegedly shot officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Fulton County District Attorney and Atlanta Police Department are in an uproar after a judge granted an alleged gang member a bond. The suspect is a local rap artist who shot an Atlanta police officer multiple times in February. Officials shared why they are drawing attention to the case. Fulton County DA Fani Willis and APD are sounding the alarm on the judge’s decision to grant bond to alleged gang member Christian Eppinger. “A judge here decided to grant him a bond over the opposition of the state,” said Willis. “It is something...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy