Kids seem to have a knack for making new friends in all kinds of circumstances, but the story behind Ava Ryan and Gavin Thomas’ friendship is especially unique. It all started when both of them went viral on Vine, a video app that no longer exists. For Ava, it started with a video of her at 18 months old where she passionately repeats “I smell like beef.” Gavin, on the other hand, became known for his iconic facial expressions that still make for the best reaction images.

