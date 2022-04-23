ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Duke Windsor Inspires Creativity Outside the Kitchen with Paintings of Burgers

Cuisine Noir Magazine
Cuisine Noir Magazine
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwa80_0fDcNJ7Z00
Pictured: Duke Windsor | Photo credit:M'Liss Hinshaw

Maybe it was the Marine Corp that taught Duke Windsor the discipline to finish over 25 hand-painted still life scenes in just a few months for a recent art exhibit. Or it could have been his love of painting in his studio and treading into some unfamiliar territory.

Born and raised in Texas, Windsor’s first job was at a Burger Chef restaurant. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and eventually became a combat illustrator and drill instructor. Not one to sit still, he became an amateur rodeo cowboy as a bull rider. Then sang in an opera chorus and obtained a 4th-degree black belt in Kempo martial arts. What came next was his love of art.

Illustrating, Acrylics and Gold Leaf

Windsor pursued his passion for illustration as a freelance illustrator and explored painting with watercolors. His paint material by choice is acrylics, and he eventually found his niche using gold leaf applications among his paintings. The illustrator believes gold leaf adds reflection and a different dimension to painted scenes. He says, “[A] typical street scene becomes more alive by using gold leaf and causes people to look deeper into the painting.”

The Texas native often receives comments on how a painted street scene is seen in a totally different way by using gold leaf. When I saw his painting of an alley in an older area in San Diego, California, it immediately brought back memories of the area I once knew. That's the beauty of his paintings.

A fine artist for over 20 years, he has taught numerous children and adults cartooning, drawing and painting for the past 15 years. Another way he gives back to the community is by donating his art to help worthy causes. His memberships include the California Art Club, Oil Painters of America and the International Acrylic Painters Association.

How Burgers Came to Be in His Collection

While teaching a class using produce and meat as an example of transforming stationery items into canvas, a student mentioned the setup “reminded him of a hamburger commercial.” The comment got Windsor thinking about painting burgers using the art techniques he knows best —using acrylics and gold leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2dAF_0fDcNJ7Z00
Pictured: Duke Windsor burger sculpture | Photo credit:M'Liss Hinshaw

In years past, Windsor says, “I became intrigued with the marketing ads of burgers and how the finished presentation was quite different from the tastes.” He sketched drawings of burgers and put them away to concentrate on street scenes, only to eventually find them and that is when he put his brush to the canvas.

He also decided it was an opportunity to practice his sculpting skills by molding a burger with a gilded finish. San Diego Sparks Art Gallery, which frequently exhibits his non-food works, placed his first burger painting on display. The positive response was “a bit of a surprise,” he says.

Burger Paintings Take on a Life of Their Own

Shortly after, another museum, The Oceanside Museum of Art, approached him about being part of their local artists' exhibition. Through collaborative talks, both the museum and Windsor agreed to an extensive display of burger paintings. For several months he painted, framed and cataloged one painting after another.

The 29 framed paintings filled two wings of the museum. His goal of how they made people feel after viewing was achieved as the paintings created “emotional reactions” in those who took a good look at the juicy details. And four of the paintings are vegetarian burgers which prompted the name of the exhibit, Duke Windsor: Nothing’s Impossible. The exhibit ran from Nov 20, 2021 to March 13, 2022.

Windsor believes art has no limitations and the burgers were a different type of still life food painting. He sees it as a “tongue and cheek” painting since burgers have changed from being simple and ordinary to upscale food.

He has had more emotional feedback from the burger paintings than street work, and everyone sees it through their own eyes about the iconic food. The possibilities from the exhibit are the artwork could “inspire someone to become a chef or an artist,” says Windsor. One thing for sure, the reactions from visitors created a powerful craving for a hamburger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vg4gv_0fDcNJ7Z00
Pictured: Nothing's Impossible burger painting by Duke Windsor | Photo credit:M'Liss Hinshaw

Not being familiar with gold leaf, Windsor showed me how he used the material in the back of paintings. One burger had it smoothed out for the gold to reflect light and in another, the gold leaf looked like squares behind the burger. Windsor says, “It takes your eyes to see beyond the burgers.” The sculpture of his gold leaf burger in an enclosed case is a showstopper with each ingredient detailed in gold.

Windsor has more exhibitions on the horizon and says the concepts and ideas are ongoing and exploration of food in art will continue. He is focusing on a traditional and modern series of still life to be named Baseball, Hotdog & Apple Pie. His dessert series will be My Gold Layer Chocolate Cake which is a dessert series paying homage to the late dessert artist Wayne Thiebaud. “I even have an egg sunny side up series, and I will also be experimenting a bit with more food sculptures.”

Windsor’s next showing, Reverence, begins October 16 at Sparks Gallery in San Diego. His paintings which are for sale can be found at https://sparksgallery.com/product-category/artist/duke-windsor

For more information, visit www.dukewindsor.com and follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Entertainment
Distractify

Does McDonald's Ice Cream Contain Xylitol? What We Know

If the last 20+ years have taught us anything, it's that McDonald's food isn't exactly good for you. Documentaries like Supersize Me have shown the effect it can have on your body, but that hasn't stopped consumers from enjoying it on a regular basis. Recently, though, some people were concerned that McDonald's ice cream may be bad for their dogs based on a rumor circulating on Facebook.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Thiebaud
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Fine Art#Creativity#Art Exhibitions#The Marine Corp#Burger Chef#Marine Corps
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Mexican Pizza will return but what about Enchirito?

Before we jump into the food news of the day, let me state that this column is about the simple enjoyment of food: fine dining and low-brow fast-casual fare, healthy options and decadent indulgences, and local restaurants and some chains. Dining is subjective — just try to get your family...
RESTAURANTS
WRAL

Black Restaurant Week begins in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black Restaurant Week is a celebration of the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Instagram
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A DIY Guide to Hand-Painting Your Kitchen Plates

While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Cuisine Noir Magazine

Oakland, CA
218
Followers
23
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuisine Noir Magazine is the country's first Black culinary publication that connects the African Diaspora through food, drink and travel.

 http://www.cuisinenoirmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy