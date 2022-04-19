ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EV battery maker Italvolt’s CEO to launch company for building gigafactory

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Electric vehicle battery maker Italvolt’s founder said on Tuesday he would launch a company to build a battery-manufacturing gigafactory in California that could serve about 650,000 EVs a year with an expected outlay of $4 billion. The United...

wkzo.com

electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

New liquid system could revolutionize solar energy

A group of researchers has created a liquid solar energy storage system that can create electricity on demand. The system can store solar energy for up to 18 years, allowing them to release it when and where it is needed. The system has been in the works for over a decade, and new advancement allows them to repurpose the stored solar energy using a small chip.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New 62-Foot Solar Catamaran Recharges Itself at Sea for Longer Range

Click here to read the full article. There are already a few solar-powered catamarans on the market, but Soel Yachts is hoping its new addition will be an outlier when it comes to range. The Dutch yard, which started delivering solar-electric ships back in 2016, has just unveiled a new energy-autonomous cat with the ability to cover some serious nautical miles. The zero-emissions multihull, known as Senses 62, comes fitted with rooftop solar panels that generate up to 50 kWh of clean, green energy to power the vessel and the onboard amenities. This eliminates the need for dock charging and enables the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GeekyGadgets

Stellantis and LG to built new Gigafactory

Stellantis has announced a new partnership with LG Energy Solution, where the two companies will build a new Gigafactory with an investment of CAD $5 billion. Production at the new Gugafactory will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and it will have a capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh).
BUSINESS
The Verge

Stellantis plans to build an EV battery plant in the US

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the US. The news came out of an announcement Wednesday that the automaker would invest $4.1 billion on a new battery facility in Canada, along with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Siemens Gamesa CEO seeks harmony at struggling wind turbine maker

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) aims to fix glitches at the wind turbine business that contributed to profit-sapping delays just as soaring materials and logistics costs ate into margins across the sector. Speaking after a shareholder meeting on Thursday, 24 days into...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

LG Energy Solution to Set up EV Battery JV With Stellantis in Canada

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Wednesday it plans to invest $1.5 billion to set up a joint venture with Stellantis NV in Canada. LGES owns 51% of the joint venture, tentatively named "LGES-STLA JV" and Stellantis owns 49%, LGES said in a...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

2030 or Bust: Volvo’s U.S. CEO Is All In on EVs

Anders Gustafsson has been president and CEO of Volvo USA and the head of Volvo Cars Americas region since 2017. From what we can tell, he's settled into his role and his home away from his Swedish home well. He's gained a keen understanding of America, which he likens to a continent more than a country given the vast expanse of the U.S. and the ins and outs of making elements of Volvo's business work in various states. We chatted with Gustafsson about a wide range of subjects, from Volvo's aggressive electrification strategy to autonomous cars to Volvo's Care By Volvo subscription service, and naturally, we threw in a question about station wagons for good measure.
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Storage Wars: What the Future Holds for EV Batteries

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Every battery maker is working to improve energy density (the amount of electricity stored in their batteries). But until there is a dramatic breakthrough, the vast majority of the EVs coming to market in the next five years, and perhaps through 2030, will be powered by variations on the two types of lithium-ion cells already for sale.
CARS

