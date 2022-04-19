ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gC8DL_0fDcMeZL00
Shop deals on AirPods Pro, Clorox cleaning products, and iRobot vacuums at Amazon today. Asus / Apple / iRobot / Schwinn / Bissell / Amazon / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on our favorite robot vacuum , an spring cleaning essentials and a cult-favorite hairstyling tool , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

Way Day 2022: Wayfair’s massive Way Day 2022 home sale is coming—shop early deals on furniture, rugs and couches

►Tory Burch: The Tory Burch spring sale has impressive markdowns on its iconic purses, shoes and clothing

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase .

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $27.75 (Save $32.24)
  2. Save up to 51% on Clorox cleaning products
  3. Save up to 40% on Greenworks outdoor tools
  4. Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
  5. Asus ZenScreen 15.6-Inch 1080P Portable USB Monitor for $169 (Save $20)
  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)
  7. Frigidaire FFRE103WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner for $273.70 (Save $116.29)
  8. Save up to 33% on the iRobot Roomba j7 and j7+ Robot Vacuums
  9. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike for $385.50 (Save $413.50)
  10. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner for $108 (Save $15.59)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. A 54% markdown: This customer-favorite hairstyling tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRJLY_0fDcMeZL00
Snag the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and hot air brush for more than 50% off right now at Amazon. Reviewed.com

Creating salon-quality hair styles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush . This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now you can pick it up from Amazon for $27.75, a $32.24 markdown. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $27.75 (Save $32.24)

2. Up to 51% off: Clorox spring cleaning essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQ5O0_0fDcMeZL00
Get all your Clorox spring cleaning essentials for up to 51% off at Amazon today. Clorox / Amazon / Reviewed

Stock up on all your spring cleaning essentials and save up to 51% on tons of Clorox products at Amazon. Typically, a pack of three Clorox disinfecting wipes (75 wipes per pack) costs $15, but you can get them for $8.97 when you shop today. Save on other cleaning products like a 24-pack of Clorox disinfecting travel wipes for $11.06 or the Clorox toilet wand cleaning system for $5.86.

Save up to 51% on Clorox cleaning products

3. Up to 40% off: Greenworks lawnmowers and outdoor tools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zzhu_0fDcMeZL00
Save up to 40% on Greenworks outdoor tools. Greenworks / Amazon / Reviewed

Keep your lawn and yard neatly trimmed with discounts on Greenworks tools today. Pick up the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch brushless self-propelled lawn mower for $384.99 and save $165 at Amazon today. This lawn mower boasts up to 45 minutes of run time on one charge and has the ability to mulch, rear bag or discharge your grass clippings from the side.

Save up to 40% on Greenworks outdoor tools

4. Save $40: This Eufy security video doorbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MMyC_0fDcMeZL00
Enjoy peace of mind when you leave your home and save $40 on the Eufy Security Doorbell at Amazon. Eufy / Amazon / Reviewed

If you’re looking to keep an eye on who’s at your front door, the Eufy Security video doorbell can help. Currently priced at $119.99, you can get the wired device for $79.99 when you use the $40 on-page coupon. Ranked on our list as one of the best smart doorbells , we were impressed with its clear 2K video during the day and night and the ability to record a message to play when you can't answer the door.

Get the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)

5. Save $20: This handy portable monitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiCq9_0fDcMeZL00
Take your work on the go and save $20 on the Asus ZenScreen Portable USB Monitor. Asus / Amazon / Reviewed

For working on the go, the Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P portable USB monitor is a great option for those who prefer having dual screens. Normally $189, you can save $20 on this useful piece of technology at Amazon today. Featuring a USB Type-C connector, you can easily connect your device and enjoy productive screen time anywhere you work thanks to the anti-glare display

Get the Asus ZenScreen 15.6-Inch 1080P Portable USB Monitor for $169 (Save $20)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirPods Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLmgq_0fDcMeZL00
Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon. Reviewed/Apple

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now , and you can get the updated version for just $174 right now. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe , which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174—a whopping $75 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174 (Save $75)

2. Save 30%: A window air conditioner for summer heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BL7As_0fDcMeZL00
Prep for summer heatwaves and save $116.29 on this Frigidaire air conditioning unit at Amazon. Fridigaire / Amazon / Reviewed

Don't wait until the last minute to buy an air conditioning unit during summer heatwaves. Right now, you can get the Frigidaire FFRE103WAE window-mounted room air conditioner for $273.70 at Amazon. Save $116.29 on this 10,000 BTU unit that features a multi-speed fan and an energy saving mode and stay cool in the heat ahead.

Get the Frigidaire FFRE103WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner for $273.70 (Save $116.29)

3. Up to 33% off: These top-tier robot vacuums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bc0w_0fDcMeZL00
Pick up our all-time favorite robot vacuum for an incredible price right now at Amazon. Reviewed.com

Breeze through your spring cleaning checklist by picking up the iRobot Roomba j7 or j7+ robot vacuum for as much as 33% off at Amazon. In testing, we found the iRobot Roomba j7+ , our all-time favorite robot vacuum , had excellent navigation, good cleaning performance and picked up nearly as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week (9.35 grams, to be exact). Usually ringing up at $799.99, you can take home the cleaning essential for just $599 today—$200.99 off the full retail price and one of the best prices we've seen this year.

Save up to 33% on the iRobot Roomba j7 and j7+ Robot Vacuums

4. Save $413: This efficient indoor exercise bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVIwT_0fDcMeZL00
Elevate your at-home workout by picking up this exercise bike for an excellent price today at Amazon. Schwinn / Amazon / Reviewed

Skip the gym this spring and bring high-quality fitness equipment into your home instead with the Schwinn IC3 indoor exercise bike . Typically priced at $799, this cycling bike is now available for $385.50 thanks to a whopping $413.50 price cut. Schwinn makes our favorite basic exercise bike , so this model is sure the please. The bike features an adjustable race-style seat, a water bottle holder and a monitor that displays your heart rate, speed, time and calories burned.

Get the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike for $385.50 (Save $413.50)

5. 13% off: This popular carpet cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGemy_0fDcMeZL00
Today's selection of Amazon deals includes a 13% discount on this portable carpet cleaner. Reviewed.com

Keep your carpets looking fresh with the Bissell Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet cleaner . Typically listed for $123.59, this travel-friendly appliance is now available for $108 thanks to a 13% discount. Bissell says the Little Green uses a Tough Stain tool and HydroRinse Self-Cleaning hose tool to clean not only carpets, but also upholstery and even car seats. Purchases also come with an eight-ounce bottle of Febreze Freshness cleaning formula to mix into the cleaner's 48-ounce tank for a seriously deep clean.

Get the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner for $108 (Save $15.59)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Fitness Equipment#Carpet Cleaning#Amazon Prime Air#Clothing Shop#Reviewed S Perks And Rec#N95
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy