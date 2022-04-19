ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Police Investigate After 21-Year-Old Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

By Cryss Walker
 1 day ago

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 21-year-old Commerce Township woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in West Bloomfield Township.

Police say at about 8:39 p.m. on April 18, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2022 white Chevy Colorado on Branford Drive north of Berwick Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then struck a large rock and several trees. Police say the driver was traveling over the 25 mph posted speed limit.

The 21-year-old passenger was in the rear seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 16-year-old passenger in the front seat suffered minor injuries.

All three people resided in Commerce Township.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

