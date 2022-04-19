ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush amplify the power of sisterhood in third book together

By Sharyn Vane
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Emma’s invented lots of ways to pass time solo, mounting puppet shows for her pet fish and rocking Friday night dance parties with her parents. But she can’t help wishing she wasn’t the only kid on her street.

She gets her wish – and a whole lot more – when two new families move on to her block, both with pairs of sisters. The fledgling Humble Street Sisterhood is at the heart of the new picture book from Jenna Hager Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush , “The Superpower Sisterhood,” which released Tuesday.

This marks the third sisterhood-themed book that the Bush twins have co-authored. It blossomed when they were on tour for their 2019 picture book, “Sisters First,” Barbara Bush explained in a phone interview with The Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

“We would meet people that had come to hear us talk and they’d say, ‘I wish I had a sister like you, but I brought my best friend. So we'd say, ‘Well, she's your sister.’ That’s what we mean when we talk about sisterhood more broadly,” said Bush, who is also board chair and cofounder of non-profit Global Health Corps.

'Healthy and adorable': Barbara Bush welcomes first child with husband Craig Coyne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTgMh_0fDcMa2R00
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have written their third book with a sisterhood theme. Contributed

The character of Emma is loosely based on the twins’ mother, former First Lady Laura Bush. Just like Emma, Laura Bush had a close circle of friends in Midland, who eventually became “aunties” to Jenna and Barbara. Laura Bush’s only-child status gave her an even greater appreciation for her twin daughters, Hager said.

“Because we witnessed how she cherished the two of us, it helped us cherish each other,” she said. “We never took each other for granted.”

Barbara Bush said the sisters collaborated via email and Google documents during pandemic shutdowns to write the story, which spotlights each girl and her individual talents. Danielle has a gift for design, Didi is a dancer, and Liliani pens poetry. But the book also highlights the strength each gets from the group, and how together, they make their neighborhood better. They build planters for a neighbor, fix a toilet and even win over spooky old Ms. Wiggletoot.

Jenna Bush Hager surprises Savannah Guthrie: Watch Andrea Bocelli perform song for her birthday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HgiQ_0fDcMa2R00
Illustrator Cyndi Wojciechowski did the images for the new book from Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. Contributed

Illustrator Cyndi Wojciechowski’s art is energetic and inclusive. One pair of sisters is Black; Liliani uses a wheelchair. Hager said that was crucial for her and Barbara.

“Both of us know how important representation is in literature,” said Hager, who was a teacher before moving into journalism. She launched the Read with Jenna book club in 2019 at "The Today Show," where she co-hosts "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

“I taught school in inner-city D.C. and in Baltimore, and it was imperative that my students saw themselves in what they were reading,” Hager said. “We wanted any little girl to be able to pick this up and see themselves.”

Most of all, the sisters say, they want their young readers to harness the same power as their characters do when they join forces.

“Each of them has a voice,” Hager said. “But when their voices are all used together … it’s a chorus of change.”

More books to read: A daughter confronts her mom's suicide, Janelle Monáe turns literary, this week's hot new r eleases

This article originally appeared on Austin 360: Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush amplify the power of sisterhood in third book together

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager teases adorable new addition to the family in sweet video

Jenna Bush Hager's household might be looking different soon! Fans couldn't help but wonder if the television host would be welcoming a new member of the family when she teased a new addition on her Today Show segment with Hoda Kotb. Jenna delighted fans with a new video in honor...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager recalls moment she 'began bawling' when twin sister Barbara went into labor six weeks early

Today Show star Jenna Bush Hager has revealed the emotional moment she burst into tears when her twin sister Barbara went into labor six weeks early. Jenna and Barbara, who are about to release their upcoming children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, are extremely close and Jenna shared that when she got the phone call she "started bawling" before remembering that it was "not helpful" and she wneeded to "stay calm".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Barbara Pierce Bush
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Hoda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bush#Book Club#The Usa Today Network#Global Health Corps
shefinds

Hoda Kotb’s Heartbreaking Announcement: 'I Just Sobbed'

Hoda Kotb just opened up about her struggles in becoming a mother after undergoing treatment for breast cancer back in 2007, and speaking with Good Housekeeping alongside Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, the pair detailed each of their paths to motherhood. The 57-year-old is now a mother to two daughters, but revealed the difficult times that led to their adoption.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

How 'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Spent Easter Following Joel Schiffman Breakup

Hoda Kotb has been all smiles this Easter season. On Sunday, April 17, the TODAY Show co-host, 57, shared photos with her two daughters – Haley, 4, and Hope, 2. Her mother, Sameha Kotb, was also gathered for the celebration as Sameha was also celebrating her birthday. Hoda put on a big smile while posing in the living room of her home surrounded by various Easter decorations. "Happy Birthday Mom!!! Happy Easter," she captioned the post. Kotb shares her two daughters with ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, whom they welcomed via adoption. It marks the first Easter without Schiffman by her side.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy