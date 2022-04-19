ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congress is polarized and broken. But Americans are more united than you might think.

By Steven Kull and James Fishkin
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Americans are deeply frustrated with the government in Washington. They see many problems need addressing, but partisan polarization has created persistent gridlock.

Polling from Pew Research Center shows that polarization in Congress has reached a new zenith. Experts are concerned that public frustration has gotten so severe that democracy is at risk.

It is easy to assume that the polarization in Congress is a mirror of the American people – after all, Congress is elected by the people.

HELP UNITE AMERICA: Register to participate in America Talks

But research we have done over many years with representative samples of Americans shows that the people are not the problem. In fact, the American people are much less polarized than Congress. There is extensive bipartisan common ground – far more than in Congress – and new methods of consulting the people provide a road map that can help lead us out of many legislative impasses.

Citizens come together to study issues

One of the challenges is that many Americans are not well-informed enough to give in-depth input on key issues that Congress faces. But there is a way through this.

At the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland, we develop “policymaking simulations” that put citizens in the shoes of a policymaker. They get a briefing on policy options under consideration, evaluate pro and con arguments, and then make their recommendations. We field these nationally as online surveys with stratified random samples of voters. We also run these surveys with representative samples in congressional districts and then – working with Voice of the People , Civic Genius and local media – convene a forum with the congressional representative and constituents who took the survey to review the results and discuss the issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ett0w_0fDcMWSP00
Polling from Pew Research Center shows that polarization in Congress has reached a new zenith. Experts are concerned that public frustration has gotten so severe that democracy is at risk. Tony Dejak, AP

At the Center for Deliberative Democracy at Stanford University, voters receive briefings from experts and engage in small group discussions with other citizens, usually over the course of a weekend. We poll participants before and after going through this process and often find significant changes in their views as they get more information and a chance to deliberate.

In both cases, all of the content that citizens are presented is reviewed by opponents as well as proponents of the various proposals to ensure that the briefings are accurate and balanced, and that the best arguments are made on both sides.

Partisanship and faith: Religion and politics are a dangerous mix – whether it's Putin or Trump

What is most striking is that these processes have revealed more than 170 policy positions that are supported by majorities of both Republicans and Democrats on a wide range of issues that Congress has gotten stuck on. These include health care, immigration, Social Security, the budget deficit, energy and the environment.

America Talks brings people together

The fact that there is underlying common ground is one of the reasons why when events like America Talks bring people together across the political divide, they find that Americans agree more than they might expect.

Naturally the question arises, how can this be? What drives Congress if not their voters?

The sad answer is that members of Congress are mostly hearing from special interests and their lobbyists, donors and self-selected citizens with strong opinions who are not necessarily representative of the people as a whole. They have no way to hear from the people as a whole.

It is easy for representatives to assume that because they were elected they must be in touch with the people and doing what their constituents want. But that’s not how Americans perceive it. In fact, Republicans, Democrats and independents say their elected representatives have a poor understanding of the views of the people they represent.

Americans see this as a violation of the social contract that goes back to the Founders and is a major contributor to the public’s lack of confidence in government and their declining confidence in democracy.

Americans overwhelmingly endorse efforts to use these new methods to consult the people on important issues facing government. The demand for public consultation is so great that voters say they would even cross party lines to vote for candidates who commit to using these methods.

Americans are optimistic that if Congress were to use these methods of public consultation enabling them to listen more closely to the people – as the Founders intended – they would be more likely to find common ground. Fortunately, our research says that they are right.

Steven Kull is director of the Program for Public Consultation of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland. James Fishkin is director of the Center for Deliberative Democracy at Stanford University.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress is polarized and broken. But Americans are more united than you might think.

Comments / 136

Dane Daniels
1d ago

The political parties have reduced us to warring tribes. Vengeance and vitriol rein supreme. It’s time for the great center of moderate votes to take back control of their political representatives and demand bi-partisanship.

Reply(9)
46
Ice
1d ago

The vast majority of Americans are in the center and need to extinguish the extreme voices on both sides. Country over party. The founding fathers never believed that the extreme of either party could dictate the direction of the Country.

Reply(14)
32
Goofy1two
1d ago

Term limits. No pensions or lifetime benefits. And two new political parties because these are truly four!

Reply
33
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Republicans#Stanford University#Democrats#Americans#Pew Research Center
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Focus May Sink Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Push

Ginni Thomas’s texts to a Trump White House official reinvigorated congressional Democrats’ calls to hold the Supreme Court to a code of ethics but tying it to her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, may make it harder to pass. The focus on Thomas, one of the most conservative justices,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy