Orlando, FL

Earth Day in Orlando: Events, festivals and ways to celebrate

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnTt9_0fDcMLze00
A kayaker paddles into the sunset at Lake Underhill Park in Orlando. Central Florida Recon will host a Day after Earth Day cleanup on the lake on April 23. Jordan Krumbine/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Earth Day turns 52 this year, with events planned in Orlando and far beyond, as the annual demonstration of environmental protection and support for nature returns April 22.

For those looking to find ways to pitch in on their own, EarthDay.org offers numerous tips including:

  • Stop using disposable plastics, especially single-use plastics like bottles, bags and straws.
  • Donate your old clothes and home goods instead of throwing them out. When you need something, consider buying used items.
  • Replace inefficient incandescent light bulbs with efficient CFLs or LEDs.
  • Compost kitchen scraps for use in your garden.
  • Recycle batteries from small appliances and your electronics. Use rechargeable batteries instead.
  • Eat less meat.

This year, Central Florida provides a number of ways to gather to celebrate the Earth throughout the weekend. Here are some ideas.

  • A Day after Earth Day cleanup on Lake Underhill aims to make the City Beautiful a little more beautiful as paddlers will take to the water to remove trash from the Orlando body of water. Join the effort organized by Central Florida Recon at 9:30 a.m. April 23 at 4355 Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. More information: facebook.com
  • Deviant Wolfe Brewing in Sanford hosts local nonprofit organizations including Central Florida Zoo, UCF Marine Turtle Research Group and Florida Native Plant Society for an Earth Day Festival. Attendees can enjoy vegan bites from Pizza Nova and peruse Earth-friendly craft vendors. No dogs are allowed in the taproom during the event. Festivities take place noon-5 p.m. April 23 at 121 W. 1st St. in Sanford. More information: deviantwolfebrewing.com
  • Clermont will host visitors for Earth Day activities including a lake cleanup beginning at 7:30 a.m. and a festival at Lake Hiawatha Preserve with environmental activities and live entertainment. The free event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at 450 12th St. in Clermont. For runners, Clermont will host a 5-mile and 2-mile run along the South Lake Trail, taking off from Victory Pointe (1050 Victory Way in Clermont) at 7 a.m. April 23. More information: lakecountyfl.gov
  • The Mount Dora Blueberry Festival celebrates the peak of blueberry season in Lake County with blueberry pancakes, a blueberry pie-eating contest, more than 100 vendors, a kids’ zone and blueberry-infused beer and wine. The free-admission event takes place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23-24 in Donelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora. More information: mountdorablueberryfestival.com
  • Central Florida Earth Day, sponsored by Vegetarians of Central Florida, returns to Lake Eola complete with eco-friendly exhibitors, presentations, yoga, kid’s activities, pet adoptions, live entertainment and plenty of food. The event is family-friendly, dog-friendly, vegan, alcohol-free and smoke-free. The free festivities take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 23 at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. More information: cfearthday.org
  • The 60th Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival showcases work of artisans and crafters, plus the top foliage growers in Central Florida. Visitors can also explore music, food, a wine and beer garden and a kids zone at Kit Land Nelson Park. Proceeds from the festival are given back to the community through donations and scholarships. The free event is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 24 at 35 S. Park Ave. in Apopka. More information: apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org
  • Earth Day in Eatonville will provide guests with free seeds and seed starter supplies, family-friendly crafts, workshops, vegan food and more. The free event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at 213 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Eatonville. More information: facebook.com
  • Earth Day and National Trails Day converge with the event “Trails Day on A1A,” which highlights the A1A section of the St. Johns River-To-Sea Loop along Florida’s Palm Coast. “Trail Day Central” is at Flagler Tech College, but the event will have booths and festivities further south at Varn Park and north at River to Sea Park. The event begins at 10 a.m. April 23 with festivities centered around 5633 North Oceanshore Blvd. in Palm Coast. More information: river2sealoop.org
  • EarthFest in Casselberry represents Seminole County’s largest Earth Day event with nearly 100 vendors and thousands of visitors at Lake Concord Park. The free festivities, including an education fun zone, a food court and a recycled art exhibit, can be found 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30 at 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry. More information: casselberryfop.com
  • Vegan Earth Day Fest celebrates the weekend after Earth Day with local businesses and vendors supplying food, drinks, crafts and art at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Lake Eola. The event will also feature music and a workshop with festivities 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30 at 227 N. Eola Drive in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com

Did I miss any Earth Day events? Find me on Twitter @PConnPie , Instagram @PConnPie or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

