Saint Louis, MO

Three Promoted to Project Manager at Tarlton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Travis Aly, Kurt Aubuchon and Cory Littlejohn to project manager. started with Tarlton as a project engineer in 2013 and was promoted to senior project engineer in 2017. He has worked on projects including The Muny Stage &...

Government Technology

Will a Major Earthquake Hit St. Louis and the Metro-East?

(TNS) - Do you have a question about U.S. history, popular culture, celebrities, trivia, other topics you are curious about in this wondrous world of ours? Please send your questions to newsroom@bnd.com and we'll try to find the answers. Here's today's topic:. Were you awakened by the 2008 earthquake centered...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The St. Louis college dropout who became a billionaire this year

Recently I wrote about the three richest people in St.Louis, all of whom are billionaires. Well, there is a new billionaire in St. Louis to add to the list. When Forbes released their annual list of billionaires this month, Robert Clark appeared for the first time with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Clark is the founder of Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis mayor vowed to transform public safety. Her first year saw progress, pushback

A year ago, a movement of organizers hoping to curb police violence and transform public safety claimed a major victory – helping Tishaura Jones get elected mayor of St. Louis. In her first week, she signed an executive order to close loopholes in the civilian oversight process of police misconduct investigations and redirected $4 million […] The post St. Louis mayor vowed to transform public safety. Her first year saw progress, pushback appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Glen Carbon panel favors Meridian Plaza after some neighbors' objections

Citing housing and lifestyle trends locally and nationwide, Scott Plocher and Chris Byron brought a revised Meridian Plaza plan to a public hearing during Glen Carbon's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, including the requested rezoning and variances, despite neighbors' objections. Plocher, owner of Plocher Construction, requested a special use planned development procedure (PDP) for his latest development. Byron is the attorney associated with the project and served as the main spokesman during the meeting. The plan calls for almost 44 acres in the southeastern corner of Route 157 and Meridian Road to undergo a metamorphosis from farmland to mixed-use -- retail, commercial and residential property. The project is bounded on the north by 157, on the west by Meridian Road, on the south by the Timberwolfe Subdivision and on the east by the Ginger Creek Subdivision and the Parkway Professional Center. Some of the traffic changes mandated by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) would include a northbound right-turn lane added to Meridian Road at 157 while a dedicated right-turn lane would also go in on eastbound 157.
GLEN CARBON, IL
#Construction Management#Construction Manager#Illinois University#Us Postal Service#Construction Maintenance#Tarlton Corp#St Louis Post Dispatch#The Spire Service Center#Missouri State University#Bjc Healthcare#U S Postal Service#Washington University#Wells Fargo#American
5 On Your Side

Automaker to invest $109M in St. Louis-area plant

TROY, Mo. — Toyota said Tuesday it will invest $109 million in its cylinder-head plant in Troy, Missouri. The money will fund new equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads on three production lines, the company said. The 550,000-square-foot plant, in Lincoln County, currently has the capacity to annually build over 3 million cylinder heads, officials said Tuesday in a press release.
TROY, MO
KMOV

Toyota announces investment in Troy, Mo. plant

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - Toyota is investing millions of dollars into its plant in Troy, Mo. The plant is located 50 miles northwest of St. Louis. The Japanese carmaker announced Tuesday is will provide $109 million for new equipment at the facility.
TROY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
The Telegraph

Remediation nearly done at old post office site

ALTON - Construction crews, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, are currently removing the concrete insulation cap used during the thermal remediation at the site of the former Alton Manufactured Gas Plant built in 1885, and later home of the former Alton Post Office. The company has spent nearly four years tearing down the old post office and called In-situ Thermal Remediation technology to clear the coal tar contamination in the soil from the 1.7 acre site at 727 Belle St. The contamination of the site began in 1855 when Alton Gas and Electric used the site to manufacture gas from coal and oil for heating. That contamination continued through 1941. Ameren Illinois has not yet determined what it will now do with the site once it has been cleared by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This was a voluntary remediation in cooperation with the Illinois EPA.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

$10 million appropriated for scenic byway

MARYVILLE - To enhance destinations for residents and visitors along the Illinois border of the Mississippi River, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, secured $10 million in state investments to improve the region's infrastructure, outdoor recreation opportunities and interpretive sites. "Illinois' Riverbend Region is an economic driver for tourism development throughout the Metro East," Crowe said. "With this state investment, we can attract visitors to the area to learn about our rich history while also enjoying time with their loved ones, eating at our restaurants, shopping in our small businesses and utilizing our local lodging."
ALTON, IL
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
makeuseof.com

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Joseph Glik legacy endures in more than retail company

The first Glik store dates back to 1897, when great-great-grandfather, Joseph Glik, transitioned from selling clothing and dry goods out of a horse-drawn wagon to opening a successful menswear store in downtown St. Louis. He opened a second location in Madison, Illinois, a 10,000-square-foot department store, followed by stores in Granite City, Alton then Edwardsville. The Highland location was Illinois store number eight. Additionally, Glik had two locations in St. Louis - in Westport Plaza and Jamestown Mall. Glik is one of the oldest names in American retail.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

