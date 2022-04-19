Uber Riders, Drivers Go Mask Free

Uber (CBS)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Uber riders and drivers can now leave their masks at home.

On Tuesday, the rideshare company announced that facial coverings are no longer mandatory in their vehicles.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.

Uber will also no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles but asks riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group.

The changes come one day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas where the local regulations will apply.

