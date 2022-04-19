ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Uber Riders, Drivers Go Mask Free

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewUVZ_0fDcIy7T00
Uber (CBS)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Uber riders and drivers can now leave their masks at home.

On Tuesday, the rideshare company announced that facial coverings are no longer mandatory in their vehicles.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.

Uber will also no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles but asks riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group.

The changes come one day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas where the local regulations will apply.

(©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Hack Will Save You Up to 20% on Train Trips in the U.S.

If you're not exactly in a hurry to get to your destination, but don't want to drive yourself there, one of the best travel options is to hop aboard your nearest Amtrak train. A train ride will allow you to take a little time and meander through America, catching glimpses of its beauty along the way. And though train travel can take a little more time than flying or driving, it can prove to be both more rewarding and can actually end up being a more economic option as well — as long as you plan ahead.
TRAVEL
MassLive.com

Masks no longer required in Ubers

Masks are no longer required for those taking an Uber or for the drivers, the company announced Tuesday. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” the company’s website stated. “However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Cdc#Aircraft#Cbsmiami#Cnn#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1390 Granite City Sports

Metro Bus Riders No Longer Required to Wear a Mask

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

Lyft follows Uber’s lead and removes its mask mandate

Yesterday, Florida federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided a federal mask mandate on transportation, affecting airplanes, taxis, buses and other forms of mass transit. When it comes to ride-sharing, this reversal of policy applies, too. First, Uber decided it would no longer require that drivers and riders wear masks. Hours...
TRAFFIC
Fast Company

Uber drops mask mandate as Omicron BA.2 spreads

Uber has announced that it is ending its mask mandate in the United States. The company says that as of April 19, 2022, neither riders nor drivers are required to wear face masks on trips. However, Uber also warns that some common sense is needed, reminding passengers that “the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

South Florida Travelers Mixed On Ditching Federal Mask Mandate On Planes, Transportation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday a federal judge in Tampa voided a national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation. Some travelers at Miami International Airport applauded the move. “I’m tired of the mask, the mask makes me crazy, makes my blood pressure go up,” said Jerone Phileaton who was worked up about the mask debate and wasted no time ditching the face covering. “I think that’s great, it’s about time someone used common sense. It’s really cumbersome to do it on a flight, it’s good that we don’t have to do it now,” said Max Jijon. Hours after the judge’s ruling,...
MIAMI, FL
The Verge

Uber, Amtrak, airlines drop mask requirements after judge strikes down rule

A number of transportation providers, including Uber, Amtrak, and all three major airlines, said they wouldn’t require employees or customers to wear masks anymore after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate. On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the Centers for...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Report: Tyre Sampson’s Fatal Fall From Orlando Thrill Ride Blamed On Manually Adjusted Safety Harness

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A new report suggests that Missouri teen Tyre Sampson’s fatal fall from an Orlando amusement-park ride in March came after manual adjustments had been made to sensors on two of the ride’s seats. The report is from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “This report confirmed our department’s findings that an operator of the Orlando Drop Tower made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe,” Fried said during a news conference. Forensic engineering firm Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis, Inc., determined that components of the ride showed no evidence of “physical or mechanical failure.” Instead, a modification was made...
ORLANDO, FL
thebossmagazine.com

Uber, Lyft make masks optional after mandate tossed

Move comes day after federal judge tosses Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate. Uber and Lyft drivers and passengers in the U.S. will no longer have to wear masks when using the ride hailing service, the companies separately announced on Tuesday. The lifting of the mask mandate comes after the...
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy