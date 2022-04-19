Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announces bid for re-election

Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond awarded Deputy Sheriff Samantha Acuna the Sheriff’s Superstar Award for meritorious service while in the performance of duty. On April 8th, 2022, Deputy Acuna was dispatched by Delaware County 911 for a routine welfare check, regarding a call that was made to 911 with an “open line”. Upon arriving at the residence, Deputy Acuna conducted an initial scene assessment and determined that a possible victim was inside of the residence and in need of assistance. Upon gaining entrance to the residence, Deputy Acuna found a male victim suffering from an apparent stroke, rendered first aid and immediately called for medical assistance. Deputy Acuna’s actions likely saved the victim’s life, or at the very least, prevented him from suffering further medical complications.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO