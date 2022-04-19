ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announces bid for re-election

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s confirmed – Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says he will seek a bid for re-election this November. He’s been at the helm of his Sheriff’s Office for more than a...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Deputy Sheriff Saves Man's Life

Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond awarded Deputy Sheriff Samantha Acuna the Sheriff’s Superstar Award for meritorious service while in the performance of duty. On April 8th, 2022, Deputy Acuna was dispatched by Delaware County 911 for a routine welfare check, regarding a call that was made to 911 with an “open line”. Upon arriving at the residence, Deputy Acuna conducted an initial scene assessment and determined that a possible victim was inside of the residence and in need of assistance. Upon gaining entrance to the residence, Deputy Acuna found a male victim suffering from an apparent stroke, rendered first aid and immediately called for medical assistance. Deputy Acuna’s actions likely saved the victim’s life, or at the very least, prevented him from suffering further medical complications.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Man Accused of Sneaking Drugs Through Back Door of Pub

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he tried to get into a local pub with drugs. In a written release the Utica Police Department says that officers with the Crime Prevention Unit saw 23-year-old Andrew Hallam of Utica "attempt to enter the rear entrance of the Celtic Harp on Varick Street" on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Police say Hallam had open bench warrants from the Utica City Court.
UTICA, NY
The Telegraph

Meyer announces county board bid

EDWARDSVILLE — Bob Meyers of Edwardsville has officially launched his campaign for District 16 of the Madison County Board. Meyer, 61, is a life-long Republican who will face Kristene Rosser Schmitt in the June 28 Republican primary.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
Romesentinel.com

Madison County man killed in crash on Route 46

VERONA — A Madison County man was killed when his U-Haul van crashed head-on with a pickup truck on Route 46 in Verona late Wednesday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said James J. Short, 35, of Canastota, was northbound on Route 46 shortly after 11...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
KIMT

Cerro Gordo County Supervisor announces re-election campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tim Latham says he’s running to finish out his term on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. Latham has been the Supervisor for County District 1 for six years but state redistricting changes will require him to seek re-election for the final two years of his current term.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Chronicle

State Rep. Abbarno Announces Re-Election Bid in 20th District

State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, on Thursday announced his re-election campaign to represent the 20th Legislative District in the state House. He will be seeking a second term after previously being elected to the Centralia City Council. In his announcement, he declared, “I am proud to serve the 20th Legislative District in the state Legislature and advocate for our community, families, businesses and values.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic returns

After a two-year hiatus, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. Thursday announced the return of the Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic on Saturday. “We are happy to see this annual Oneida County tradition return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” Picente said. “For nine years, the STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic has served as a catalyst for raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs among student athletes and their families. This great event educates a captive audience on many health and safety issues while showcasing the abundant baseball talent we have throughout our community.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports recent arrests

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Theodore J. Fay, 46, of North Syracuse, was charged in North Syracuse on April 14 with second-degree burglary and petty larceny. • Stephanie K. Karuzas, 38, of Oriskany Falls, was charged in Nelson on April 13 with one...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Romesentinel.com

Crash on icy road in Vienna sends woman to hospital, deputies report

VIENNA — A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized after losing control of her SUV on an icy Preston Hill Road Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Hannah M. Nickerson, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was northbound on Preston Hill Road...
VIENNA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police accuse Utica man of having ecstasy tablets following traffic stop

UTICA — A Utica man was found with a felony amount of ecstasy during a traffic stop on Brinckerhoff Avenue on Saturday, according to officials with the Utica Police Department. Police said Paul A. Cookhorne, 28, of Lansing Street, was pulled over on Saturday in the 1100 block of...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Canastota Man Killed In Head On Crash In Verona

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night on Route 46 near Lock Road in the Oneida County town of Verona. In a written release the New York State Police says that troopers were called to the scene at approximately 11:05pm on April 20, 2022. In a...
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Operation: Walk Oneida’ set to hit streets

ONEIDA — To help reach out to residents, Mayor Helen Acker and Oneida department heads will be walking the streets for “Operation: Walk Oneida.”. The mayor introduced this new initiative at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting during new business. “Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for an hour, we’re...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Crews continue to work on restoring power to thousands across the Mohawk Valley

More than 20,000 people are still without power across Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties following heavy snowfall Tuesday that left trees and wires down across the region. National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas Corporation crews have been cleaning up debris from the storm and working on restoring power since early Tuesday morning.
MOHAWK, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Over a thousand customers enter a 3rd day without power in the Mohawk Valley

Update (8. a.m. Thursday, April 21) Hundreds are still without power in the Mohawk Valley Thursday morning following a winter storm Monday and Tuesday, with Herkimer County still the hardest hit area, according to the latest data from National Grid. Heavy, wet snow dumped by the spring storm upstate left 195,000 without power, according to a release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The state's Emergency Operations Center in Albany has been activated to coordinate requests for assistance from local...
MOHAWK, NY

