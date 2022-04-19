ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

'blue dragons' washing ashore on Coastal Bend beaches

By Reyna Rodriguez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Es4_0fDcI0gU00

Corpus Christi officials are warning people over the presence of venomous marine life in the water or near the shore.

The city told KRIS they became aware of an abundance of jellyfish on the beach prompting them to display the purple flags over the weekend.

Plenty of Portuguese man-o-war are washing up along Coastal Bend beaches, but beach goers are also noticing another venomous sea creature known as the "blue dragon."

Marine scientist Jace Tunnell said they're basically snails without shells.

"Just take pictures, don't touch it because they could release those stinging cells," Tunnell said.

Tunnell added that the blue dragon normally lives on the surface of the ocean and can be found at nearly any beach in the tropical and subtropical latitudes.

"The only way they get blown up on the shore is if the wind is really strong coming in and the conditions are right," Tunnell said. "What they're feeding on is around and we do have man-o-wars right now."

Blue dragons eat the venomous Portuguese man-o-war and stores its prey's stinging cells which are used as a defense mechanism and people can experience significant pain if stung by one of these tiny animals. Tunnell said these blue-colored sea creatures first appeared on the Texas Coast in 2020.

Maggie Dick said she was unaware of the meaning behind the flying purple flag but mentioned seeing this marine life.

"We've seen those washed up and we commented we did not want to be stung," said Dick.

Tunnell said the pain and treatment is similar to that of a man-o-war sting, though rare, it can be life-threatening.

"If it stings you, you want to treat it similar to what you would with a man-o-war," Tunnell said. "Putting vinegar on it, then putting it in hot water wherever you are stung, that's the best treatment to do."

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Interim Assistant Director Lisa Oliver said those stung by these creatures can ask a lifeguard for help and they will treat it.

People can also ask any beach operations staff and they will call a lifeguard if one isn't near. Anyone having an allergic reaction can call 911.

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Bend, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Corpus Christi, TX
Pets & Animals
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Blue Dragons#Parks And Recreation#Jellyfish#Coastal Bend#Portuguese
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

10 of the Weirdest, Most Bizarre Creatures Seen in 2021

From shapeshifting fishes to glass-like jellies, the weirdest, most bizarre deep-sea creatures made the year 2021 no different than any other year, as strange new species makes themselves known to the world. Every year, researchers were able to capture video footage of these "alien-looking animals". Here is the top 10...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
UPI News

Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas

March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy