Lehigh Acres man sentenced for involvement in Molotov cocktail attack

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to five years probation after helping and filming another man throw a Molotov cocktail through a Cape Coral home, officials said.

Luis Cevallos-Cortes pled guilty to accessory after the fact of second-degree arson Monday and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and substance abuse evaluation along with the probation.

The home was set on fire in the molotov cocktail attack in December 2020.

Cevallos-Cortes along with another defendant, John Burgess, 22, both faced charges for the crime.

LCSO: John Burgess

Burgess and Luis Cevallos-Cortes were accused of buying gasoline at a 7-Eleven gas station off Cape Coral Parkway before making a makeshift molotov cocktail and throwing it into a home on SE 42nd Street.

Cevallos-Cortes was arrested in November 2021 on charges related to the incident.

Investigators found a broken Corona beer bottle with burned brown paper towels at the scene of the fire. The home was left with minor damage.

Before the fire was started, a Cape Coral officer reported seeing two suspicious men at the gas station in a white car. The officer followed the car and watched it drive toward the victim’s home around the time of the incident, according to a report.

The officer spoke with someone at the gas station who said the two men, who appeared to be drunk, had bought $1.40 worth of gasoline and took brown paper towels with them.

The fire marshal confirmed that the gasoline was the same accelerant used in the molotov cocktail.

Investigators were given a video by an anonymous source that allegedly showed Cevallos-Cortes recording Burgess throwing the molotov cocktail at the house.

In the video, the driver, later identified as Cevallos-Cortes, yelled at the other man, Burgess, to “hurry up” after the fire was started.

The victim said her kids were in her home when the attack happened, but no one was injured.

Through details of the car shown in the video as well as clothing the two men were wearing, officers identified Cevallos-Cortes and Burgess as the two alleged suspects.

Investigators said the two men used Cevallos-Cortes’ girlfriend’s car during the incident. Officers were able to track the car using a license plate reader.

Cevallos-Cortes’ cell phone data also placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene, according to Cape Coral police.

Burgess has not yet faced sentencing for the crime.