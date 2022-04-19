ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Lehigh Acres man sentenced for involvement in Molotov cocktail attack

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to five years probation after helping and filming another man throw a Molotov cocktail through a Cape Coral home, officials said.

Luis Cevallos-Cortes pled guilty to accessory after the fact of second-degree arson Monday and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and substance abuse evaluation along with the probation.

The home was set on fire in the molotov cocktail attack in December 2020.

Cevallos-Cortes along with another defendant, John Burgess, 22, both faced charges for the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opMpG_0fDcHhK900
LCSO: John Burgess

Burgess and Luis Cevallos-Cortes were accused of buying gasoline at a 7-Eleven gas station off Cape Coral Parkway before making a makeshift molotov cocktail and throwing it into a home on SE 42nd Street.

Cevallos-Cortes was arrested in November 2021 on charges related to the incident.

Investigators found a broken Corona beer bottle with burned brown paper towels at the scene of the fire. The home was left with minor damage.

Before the fire was started, a Cape Coral officer reported seeing two suspicious men at the gas station in a white car. The officer followed the car and watched it drive toward the victim’s home around the time of the incident, according to a report.

The officer spoke with someone at the gas station who said the two men, who appeared to be drunk, had bought $1.40 worth of gasoline and took brown paper towels with them.

The fire marshal confirmed that the gasoline was the same accelerant used in the molotov cocktail.

Investigators were given a video by an anonymous source that allegedly showed Cevallos-Cortes recording Burgess throwing the molotov cocktail at the house.

In the video, the driver, later identified as Cevallos-Cortes, yelled at the other man, Burgess, to “hurry up” after the fire was started.

The victim said her kids were in her home when the attack happened, but no one was injured.

Through details of the car shown in the video as well as clothing the two men were wearing, officers identified Cevallos-Cortes and Burgess as the two alleged suspects.

Investigators said the two men used Cevallos-Cortes’ girlfriend’s car during the incident. Officers were able to track the car using a license plate reader.

Cevallos-Cortes’ cell phone data also placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene, according to Cape Coral police.

Burgess has not yet faced sentencing for the crime.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
WFLA

Man accused of exposing himself at Wawa gas station in St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police. St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps. McLean then […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Arson#Molotov Cocktail#Fire Marshal
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy