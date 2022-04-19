ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews remains out vs. Flyers, will travel for Leafs' road trip

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to TSN's Mark Masters. The NHL's...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Wild, Islanders & Sabres

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Extend NHL’s Longest Active Winning Streak to 10 Games...
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
MAPLE LEAFS SET A PAIR OF FRANCHISE RECORDS IN WIN OVER ISLANDERS

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New York Islanders on Easter Sunday, and they did so without star forward Auston Matthews, who's day-to-day with a minor injury. Despite not having the 58-goal man in their lineup, the Maple Leafs were able to down the Islanders by a score of 4-2. With their win, the Maple Leafs set a pair of franchise records for most wins in a single season with 50 and most points in a single season with 106.
The Hockey Writers

4 Reasons Why This Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Season

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, they already sit on a number of franchise records. Those new records include victories for a season (now with 50) and points for a season (now with 106). In fact, unless the wheels fall off, the team looks...
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Wild clinch playoff spot; Maple Leafs set team records

The Minnesota Wild officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. Fiala played a starring role in the win with a goal and three assists, including the helper on Jared Spurgeon‘s game-winning goal. The line of Fiala, Matthew Boldy, and Frederik Gaudreau was dominant all day on Sunday and helped drive the Wild’s offense. Fiala is having a fantastic season for Minnesota and playing his way to a significant raise this offseason. It is going to be a challenge to re-sign him given the salary cap situation but he is a must-sign for the Wild given how important he has been for the offense this season.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Kampf, Engvall, Marner & Matthews

No Auston Matthews, no problem. On the second night of back-to-back games (including travel in between) the Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the New York Islanders from this season’s postseason with a 3-2 win. In the process, the team learned it could win without the NHL’s leading goal-scorer and candidate for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP for his team.
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Campbell, Spezza, Giordano & Simmonds

If Sheldon Keefe’s game plan against the Philadelphia Flyers was to make sure that Jack Campbell got a lot more work in this game than he had in recent games, the plan worked very well. The Flyers had 58.5 percent of the scoring chances and 57.3 percent of the expected goals in the game. However, Campbell stood tall, only allowing two goals while the mishmash of lines that Keefe put on the ice scored five of their own.
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/20/2022

The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights have some history. These teams have faced in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2018. This time around, while the Cup isn’t on the line tonight, the Golden Knights need a win to give their dimming playoff chances a boost. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Capitals-Golden Knights prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
CBS New York

Islanders lose to Leafs, get eliminated from playoff contention

TORONTO -- Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points."We've got a great group in here," Campbell said after the record-setting win. "Our coach (Sheldon Keefe ) has done a great job leading the way, and I think all the boys are really growing together."The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a...
theScore

Julien to coach Canada at world championship, Doan named GM

Claude Julien has been named Canada's head coach for the IIHF Men's World Championship in May with D.J. Smith and Andre Tourigny serving as assistants, Hockey Canada announced Monday. Arizona Coyotes icon Shane Doan will pick the team as general manager. Rick Nash and Scott Salmond were named AGM's. Doan...
Yardbarker

Vrana ties Red Wings franchise record with 20th goal in 32nd game

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana tied a long-standing franchise record with his two-goal performance in Tuesday’s 4–3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 26-year-old forward tied Danny Grant as the player who took the fewest games to score 20 goals with the Red Wings, achieving that feat in only his 32nd contest since being acquired from the Washington Capitals prior to the 2021 trade deadline.
PennLive.com

Flyers vs. Maple Leafs prediction, betting odds for Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Flyers lock horns with the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m....
