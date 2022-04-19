Matthews remains out vs. Flyers, will travel for Leafs' road trip

TORONTO -- Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points."We've got a great group in here," Campbell said after the record-setting win. "Our coach (Sheldon Keefe ) has done a great job leading the way, and I think all the boys are really growing together."The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a...
Comments / 0