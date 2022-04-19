Historical Society receives Best of Illinois History Award

Related
Daniel Island Historical Society To Document Oral History Of Cainhoy Area
Daniel Island Historical Society is launching a new oral history project called “The Cainhoy Collective.” The post Daniel Island Historical Society To Document Oral History Of Cainhoy Area appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Barton Co. Historical Society receives $1,000 grant from Wheatland Electric
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to the Barton County Historical Society. The funds will be used to purchase metal shelving units for their collections area. “This grant will help ensure the continued care and...
Historical society will sponsor a Victory Poster contest
You can design a poster about what victory means to you during the Geary County Historical Society sponsored Victory Poster contest April 1st through the 15th. Patsy Johnson, Programs and Education Director for the Society, said this is something important that is being offered for youth and adults. "Right now we think it's really important to recognize what Victory means to us."
Over $2.1 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2022
Middlesex County has announced 2022 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,178,672 to 109 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Currently, three types of funding opportunities are available: General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year.
Delaware Historical Society's archives go digital
The Delaware Historical Society is going high-tech when it comes to preserving the items in its collection. The COVID pandemic made it impossible for researchers to access photos, important documents and the like in person, so management teamed up with an organization that could help, said the Society's Lee Rifenburg.
New Haven Independent
Women Spies Are Focus Of Seymour Historical Society Program
SEYMOUR — Women spies played an important, intriguing role in the Allied victory in World War II, and their heroic contributions will be the focus of a live program at the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. While WWII fighting forces consisted almost entirely of...
Historical Society is seeking volunteers
Geary County Historical Society is hosting an open house for potential volunteers this Saturday. Anyone who has ever considered volunteering with the Historical Society is welcome to attend and learn more about various opportunities within the Organization. According to Museum Director Heather Hagedorn, current volunteers will be on hand to...
