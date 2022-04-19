ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Historical Society receives Best of Illinois History Award

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 1 day ago
The Lawrence County Historial Society was presented the Best of Illinois History Award by the Illinois State Historical Society at its annual awards ceremony held at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield on April 9. This superior achievement award was made in recognition of the recent video production of: “An Eagle on His Button:” The Story of the African American Soldiers from Lawrence County. Pictured above, from left, are: award presenter Bob Smith and Lawrence County Historical Society representatives Donna Burton and Larry Curry.

