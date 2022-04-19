ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Savarino, Coach K's Grandson, Enters Transfer Portal

By Zach Koons
 1 day ago

The junior guard be looking for a new home in college basketball.

Duke guard Michael Savarino, grandson of the recently retired Mike Krzyzewski, has entered the transfer portal, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman .

Savarino will now seek a departure from the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer after spending the last three seasons in Durham. Formerly a walk-on who was placed on scholarship this past August, the junior guard appeared in 11 games during the 2021–22 campaign, averaging 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds per contest.

Savarino is the son of Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, the oldest daughter of Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie. Debbie Savarino is an assistant athletics director at Duke.

Savarino made headlines for an off-the-court incident last fall when he and Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero were pulled over in November. Savarino, 20, was charged with a DWI.

Coach K retired at the end of the 2021–22 season after leading Duke to the Final Four, bringing an end to an accomplished 47-year career. Jon Scheyer, an assistant with the Blue Devils since 2014, was named his successor prior the start of the season.

