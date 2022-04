SAC CITY, Iowa -- A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was arrested Saturday at his home and booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $65,000.

SAC COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO