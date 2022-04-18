ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring physicians honor medical faculty, residents, staff

Cover picture for the articleCeremony spotlights Distinguished Service Teaching Awards. Recognizing excellence and dedication in medical education during a time of unprecedented challenges, students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis recently honored faculty, residents and staff with Distinguished Service Teaching Awards for the 2020-21 academic year. Every year since 1991,...

US News and World Report

8 Early Signs of Dementia

These symptoms should prompt you to get evaluated for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. The World Health Organization reports that currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and 10 million news cases are diagnosed every year. Here in the United States, the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Russell Medical staff treated to free snacks

Acts of Kindness Month continues with the City of Outreach Church, with a trip to Russell Medical Center to hand out snack bags Wednesday followed by a Chick-Fil-A run for local daycare employees. Pastor Ivan Harris, Shanta Young, Brentina Williams, Arshonda Spivey and Bre'Asia Dansby passed out about 120 "appreciation...
CHARITIES
MedicalXpress

Antibody production in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) peaked at 3-4 weeks and were still being produced at 3-4 months in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Viral Immunology. Diane Griffin, MD, Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and coauthors, analyzed the blood of 55...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Decades in the making: Researchers continue total artificial heart project

Development of an implantable artificial heart that operates wirelessly and reliably for 10 years is the goal of a new Penn State College of Medicine project that received more than $3 million from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The device could be a potential solution to the lack of available hearts for people with heart failure who need transplants.
HIT Consultant

Transcarent Launches Oncology Care for Collaborative Cancer Care Experience

– Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families launches Transcarent Oncology Care, a collaborative cancer care experience that connects employees and their families with high-quality cancer care from leading cancer institutes, top-rated oncology providers and researchers, and clinical trial identification irrespective of their geographic location.
CANCER
Nature.com

Improving management of ventilator associated tracheitis in a level IV NICU

There are no published guidelines regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ventilator-associated tracheitis (VAT) in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). VAT is likely over-diagnosed and over-treated, increasing antibiotic burden and cost. Local problem. Diagnosis and treatment of VAT were entirely NICU provider dependent. Methods. Retrospective pre- and post-intervention chart...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Automated assessment of pathology image quality

The analysis of tissue samples for cancer diagnosis and treatment is still largely done under the light microscope. But researchers are now developing technologies to speed up and ultimately improve the accuracy of such diagnostics through the digitization and computer-assisted analysis of tissue biopsy images. These new technologies rely a great deal on artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which require the development and "training" of AI algorithms on large datasets of digitized whole slide images (WSIs) linked to clinical outcomes data. But images collated from multiple diagnostic laboratories can vary drastically in their quality, which can in turn compromise the training and subsequent performance of AI algorithms.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning approaches to predicting no-shows in pediatric medical appointment

Patients' no-shows, scheduled but unattended medical appointments, have a direct negative impact on patients' health, due to discontinuity of treatment and late presentation to care. They also lead to inefficient use of medical resources in hospitals and clinics. The ability to predict a likely no-show in advance could enable the design and implementation of interventions to reduce the risk of it happening, thus improving patients' care and clinical resource allocation. In this study, we develop a new interpretable deep learning-based approach for predicting the risk of no-shows at the time when a medical appointment is first scheduled. The retrospective study was conducted in an academic pediatric teaching hospital with a 20% no-show rate. Our approach tackles several challenges in the design of a predictive model by (1) adopting a data imputation method for patients with missing information in their records (77% of the population), (2) exploiting local weather information to improve predictive accuracy, and (3) developing an interpretable approach that explains how a prediction is made for each individual patient. Our proposed neural network-based and logistic regression-based methods outperformed persistence baselines. In an unobserved set of patients, our method correctly identified 83% of no-shows at the time of scheduling and led to a false alert rate less than 17%. Our method is capable of producing meaningful predictions even when some information in a patient's records is missing. We find that patients' past no-show record is the strongest predictor. Finally, we discuss several potential interventions to reduce no-shows, such as scheduling appointments of high-risk patients at off-peak times, which can serve as starting point for further studies on no-show interventions.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Race of people given Alzheimer's blood tests may affect interpretation of results

Three experimental blood tests used to identify people in early stages of Alzheimer's disease perform differently in Black individuals compared to white individuals, according to a new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study showed that a fourth blood test—called the PrecivityAD test—was equally effective...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
EverydayHealth.com

What Are Alternative, Complementary, and Integrative Health Approaches?

Nearly one-third of Americans say they use alternative health approaches, also known as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). And if you’ve ever attended a yoga class, taken a breath to destress, or received a massage, you can count yourself as someone who’s tested out this approach. Here’s a look at what these terms mean, their potential benefits, and how to find the right practitioner for you.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Calming overexcited neurons may protect the brain after stroke

A new study has prompted scientists to reconsider a once-popular yet controversial idea in stroke research. Neuroscientists had believed that in the aftermath of a stroke, calming overexcited neurons might prevent them from releasing a toxic molecule that can kill neurons already damaged by lack of oxygen. This idea was supported by studies in cells and animals, but it lost favor in the early 2000s after numerous clinical trials failed to improve outcomes for stroke patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Time tempers anthracyclines into a toxin or treatment for cancer

For the millions of people who could face a cancer diagnosis this year, it's vital to have all therapeutic options available. But in some cases, the drugs used to treat cancer can cause other health problems during treatment or later. One example is a class of drugs called anthracyclines, which are derived from bacteria found in Italian soil decades ago. This group of about six chemotherapy drugs has been used since the 1960s to treat leukemia, lymphoma, sarcoma and breast cancer, as well as other cancers that have spread from their original site. But a serious side effect of anthracyclines is heart damage either during treatment—which means patients must stop using it—or weeks, months or even years later. This heart damage can decrease the quality and duration of a former cancer patient's life.
CANCER
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers Uncover Causes of Hyperinflammation Accompanying Severe Covid

A research team led by Harvard scientists discovered triggers for the hyperinflammation accompanying severe Covid-19 cases in a study published in Nature on April 6. Scientists at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital collaborated to produce the findings, which revealed connections between infected immune cells, respiratory problems, and organ damage.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

DNA errors stress cells, create dysfunction

Inside brain cells, errors in DNA can accumulate as we age. But in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, these errors — known as somatic mutations — may build up at a faster rate. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital found...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Isolation Units Key to Early Cancer Research

The simple act of touch is very valuable in medical care. There is more to cancer care than following the science. Doctors called "Cancer Cowboys" made early strides in cancer research. In the mid-1960s, Dr. James Holland built germ-free units, the so-called “Life Islands,” at the Roswell Park Cancer Center...
BUFFALO, NY

