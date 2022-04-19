ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3877 brings color, comfort and charm to refreshed Sheraton Reston design

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly renovated Sheraton Reston in Reston, Virginia provides a contemporary, guest-first design that facilitates the exemplary service the acclaimed international brand is known for. Washington, D.C.-based architecture and design firm, //3877, worked closely with Marriott International to incorporate the brand’s new Sheraton prototype flawlessly into the architectural refresh of the...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Travel + Leisure

This New Art-deco Hotel in Sydney Has a Rooftop Pool, a Wine Bar, and an Exceptional 'Celebrity Suite'

Just in time for Australia's grand reopening to international travelers, which was official as of February 21, Kimpton Hotels has made its Australian debut. Kimpton Margot Sydney, which opened in February 2022, is located in the heart of Sydney's central business district in a 1939 art-deco building that served as the former headquarters of Sydney Water. The vintage architectural style anchors the entire design scheme of the hotel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
dornob.com

Three Converted Wine Silos Add Living Space to a Waterfront Rooftop in Amsterdam

When big cities need to scrounge up developable land for their expanding populations, they often turn to underutilized industrial areas that occupy what would otherwise be prime real estate. In the Eastern port of Amsterdam, a new neighborhood called Cruquiuseiland is developing into a mixed urban quarter for living and working along the junction of two waterways.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art#Fitness#Marriott International#Sheraton Club Lounge
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
dornob.com

Bun: Italian Burger Joint Serves Up Stunning Pastel Interiors

When Italian burger chain Bun turned the design of their newest restaurant over to the Spanish creative team Masquespacio, they got their very own “golden arches” in the form of floor-to-ceiling blocks of pastel hues. Located on the Via Dell’Orso in Milan, the plain white exterior belies the...
RESTAURANTS
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How to Style a Home Office That Blends In to Your Space

We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Let's face it: Selecting the right curtains for a space can be difficult, particularly if you're dealing with a room that's painted in a hue other than white. What colors should you be looking toward when it comes to hanging up curtains in a room that features gray walls?. If...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy