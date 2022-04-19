3877 brings color, comfort and charm to refreshed Sheraton Reston design
The newly renovated Sheraton Reston in Reston, Virginia provides a contemporary, guest-first design that facilitates the exemplary service the acclaimed international brand is known for. Washington, D.C.-based architecture and design firm, //3877, worked closely with Marriott International to incorporate the brand’s new Sheraton prototype flawlessly into the architectural refresh of the...www.traveldailynews.com
