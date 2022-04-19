Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Kate Middleton is still feeling the effects of her and husband Prince William’s recent – and somewhat controversial – eight-day Caribbean tour, which saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their tour – their first one since the start of the pandemic – they faced criticism for the royal family’s past link to slavery and colonization, which Prince William briefly touched upon in a speech during the tour. Both Belize and Jamaica have recently announced their plans to remove The Queen as their head of state, following in the footsteps of Barbados who made the decision to become a republic at the end of last year. Prior to Barbados, Mauritius was the last nation to remove The Queen as head of state, which it did back in 1992.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO