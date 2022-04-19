Take A Look At The Best Reactions To The Mask Mandate Being Lifted On Airplanes

Yesterday, a federal judge in Florida lifted the Biden Administration’s national COVID mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, pretty much because the CDC doesn’t have the authority to issue a mandate like that, and they couldn’t make a true case as to why masks should be federally mandated in all forms of transportation.

It’s an awesome sight to see, because we’re finally starting to get closer to a full-time sense of normalcy again for the first time since early March of 2020.

Of course, I’m gonna miss the weekly fights on airplanes over masks, but hey, I’ll trade some heated airplane confrontations for the opportunity to drink ice cold beer on my flight again.

With that being said, we’ve seen some awesome videos of passengers celebrating on planes, as the pilot announces the mask mandate has been lifted.

And shoutout to all the airlines workers who are finally finding out some of their co-workers are smoking hot. Good for them…

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions so far: