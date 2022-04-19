ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow commissioners approve Burton Park project; will bring jobs, facilities to area

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 1 day ago
A major economic development project has been approved by the commissioners and will bring much-needed impacts to the area.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Burton Park proposal during Monday night's regular meeting, a project expected to provide at least 100 new jobs at above the Onslow County median wage.

The project will sell about 16 acres within Burton Park to Trask Land Company with the agreement that the investment would provide substantial property tax values on top of the new jobs, according to a news release from assistant county manager Glenn Hargett Tuesday morning.

"It opens up the door to make this place more attractive for other businesses to look at us, and guess what?" said commissioner Robin Knapp during the meeting. "Next thing you know, we've got some big manufacturer saying, 'Well they've got a hotel right there, they've got a gas station, they've got a medical facility.' It helps us with our long-term goal, too, of getting a sports complex in here as well."

According to the release, Trask will make an estimated $13 million investment on the land in buildings and related items. The county has the option to abate the yearly payments, as long as the investment by Trask produces the jobs and taxes promised.

County attorney Brett DeSelms presented the item to the board indicating that the cost of the land is $928,500, the release stated, which would be forgiven for the development of the project and the creation of the jobs.

When fully developed after four years, the development would produce about $90,000 that would be collected each year in new taxes, as there are no taxes currently generated from the property.

"I can't find anything wrong with it and I support this 100%," Knapp said.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

The Daily News

The Daily News

