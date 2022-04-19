ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

City Auditor’s Office makes recommendations to strengthen Police Department Body-Worn Camera Program

 2 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: Douglas Jones, City Auditor, (816) 513-3300

The City Auditor’s Office released an audit focused on officers’ use of body-worn cameras (BWC) and the Police Department’s handling of video recordings. The department issued BWCs to over 800 officers between November 2020 and April 2021. Officers recorded nearly 325,000 BWC videos from January 2021 through August 2021.

Almost all videos in the sample we watched were of good quality with unobstructed and clear video and good sound. Some videos did not capture the entire call for service or officer-initiated activity as required by the department’s policy.

The department requires officers to activate body-worn cameras for all calls for service and self-imitated activities. Auditors compared a statistically valid sample of police dispatches in July 2021 and August 2021 to body-worn camera videos and found about 20% of police dispatches did not have the expected BWC footage from responding officers.

The audit also found supervisors from most divisions completed quarterly reviews of videos recorded by each officer. The supervisory review should be formally added to the BWC policy. During the audit the police chief issued a departmental memorandum directing quarterly BWC video reviews as an intermediate step to updating the policy.

We made recommendations to clarify and strengthen the body-worn camera policy and improve recording, classification, and handling of videos and monitoring of the program.

To learn more about this audit, view the Full Report or Highlights online on our Recent Reports page. The audit is scheduled to be presented at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Did you know you can submit audit ideas to the city auditor?

ABOUT

Kansas City (abbreviated KC or KCMO) is the largest city in Missouri by population and area.

