Early on this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst offensive numbers in Major League Baseball. They will try to get things turned around on Wednesday against Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde, but perhaps the righty starter can provide value to MLB DFS lineups. Fedde is a more inexpensive option on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel than others like Carlos Rodon or Chris Bassitt, which can help daily Fantasy baseball players allocate capital elsewhere on tournament rosters.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO