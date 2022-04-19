ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

April specials on Viking Ocean & River Cruises with Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel Expert Katy Kennedy shares with us...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Deals#Viking Cruise Line
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

11 Sailings Canceled for Princess Cruise Ship, Return to Service is Delayed

Princess Cruises has announced that it has canceled 11 sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer out of Los Angeles, California. It means that the cruise ship will not be resuming guest operations until mid-September 2022. Sapphire Princess Cancellations. The cruise line has made the decision to cancel multiple sailings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
cruisefever.net

Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Carnival Follows Norwegian Cruise Line in Raising Key Fee

Cruise line workers work very hard for, in many cases, relatively low wages because the major cruise lines operating from the United States do not flag their ships here. That means that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report do not abide by American labor laws.
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

When Princess Cruises’ newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show “Deal or No Deal” on board. Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises’ fifth and final Royal class cruise ship, will sail her maiden voyage on March 27, 2022 out of Los Angeles. Passengers will be able to play “Deal or No Deal” with the chance to win a free cruise or up to $1,000.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Has an Interesting New Celebrity Partner

Celebrity cruises are nothing new, and neither is Celebrity Cruises. If you’re confused, that’s completely understandable. We’ll clear it up. A celebrity cruise is any cruise ship that is oriented around a well-known figure or musical artist. It’s a chance for their fans to gather as community, mingle, meet new friends, maybe meet one of their favorite personalities or comedians, and maybe watch some musical performances.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Itinerary Changes for Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests of several changes that will affect guests booked on cruises onboard four different ships on eleven sailings. The changes come after a range of itinerary changes in the last couple of months as ships are repositioned in other cruise areas. The current round of...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their cruise ship health protocols regarding vaccines, boosters, and pre-cruise testing. Boosters (a third shot) will be required on longer cruises (Panama Canal, repositioning sailings etc.). Guests who are booked on one of these cruises where a booster is required will receive an email from Carnival Cruise Line with these requirements.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their 50+ year histories. The news from both cruise lines comes after the CDC said that they have ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

Cruise line private islands generally just offer a beach, maybe a few beach activities, perhaps a kiddie play area, various bars, and a BBQ-style lunch. That's what Carnival Cruises Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report offer.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy