ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

These 4 Friends Are Driving Across Africa in Tuk Tuks to Raise Money to Preserve the Continent's Wildlife

10NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's probably the last vehicle you...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prosecutors in East Africa pledge to end money-laundering so wildlife crime no longer pays

For more than five years, Chinese national Yang Feng Glan, aka Ivory Queen, organised, managed, and financed a sprawling wildlife crime racket in Tanzania, buying, collecting, transporting, and selling trophies including elephant tusks.With the money she earned, she spent lavishly, including on a large farm where she built three modern new houses. But once arrested and convicted, not only was she sentenced to 15 years in prison, but both her illicit earnings and the assets she bought with them were taken back.The farm with its three houses was seized. She was ordered to pay back twice the value of the...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Continent#Wildlife#Buzz60
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Why trophy hunters in Tajikistan are unlikely saviours of the snow leopard

There are few mammals that capture our imagination more than the rare and elusive snow leopard. Listed as vulnerable on the red list of threatened species, fewer than 7,000 Panthera uncia are thought to remain across the high mountains of Asia. Of these, an estimated 5% live in Tajikistan’s Pamir mountains, the third-highest ecosystem in the world after the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges. Here, against the odds, the leopards appear to be thriving.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
BBC

National parks 'need better management' to help wildlife

Protected sites such as national parks need to be properly managed if they are to help wildlife recover, according to a new study. Researchers said simply setting land aside for conservation was not enough. An international team involving UK scientists at Bangor, Cambridge and Exeter universities examined 1,500 sites in...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy