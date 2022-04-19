ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lawmakers in Tennessee debate bill that would lengthen prison sentences for thousands

By Samantha Max, WPLN
 1 day ago

Some Tennessee lawmakers are pushing for those convicted of...

CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri lawmaker proposes bill that would track convicted murders

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) A state representative has proposed a bill that would create a registry for violent offenders, similar to the sex offender registry. State Representative Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) says House Bill 1705 would give the public knowledge of some convicted killers. Roberts wants those in the prison system who are out on parole for The post Missouri lawmaker proposes bill that would track convicted murders appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Idaho governor OKs new law to boost execution drug secrecy

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs.The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday after it passed the Senate 21-14 and the House 38-30.The law prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if the officials are ordered to do so by the courts.The legislation drew passionate debate from Republican and Democratic opponents who said it would be challenged in court, that executions require more transparency rather than less and that it would reduce public trust in the state’s execution process....
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Georgia becomes 25th state to adopt permitless gun carry

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 319 into law on Tuesday afternoon, officially marking Georgia as the 25th state to sign permitless gun carry – referred to as “Constitutional carry” – into law. “SB 319 makes sure that law-abiding Georgians, including our daughters and your family...
GEORGIA STATE
KCBY

Tennessee bill targeting use of pronouns in schools up for debate in Senate committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A Tennessee bill targeting the use of pronouns to identify students will be heard in the state's Senate Education Committee on Wednesday. SB2777/HB2633 is sponsored by Senator Mike Bell, R-Riceville, and Representative Mark Cochran, R-Englewood. The bill would allow teachers and other public school employees to refrain from using a student's preferred pronoun when referring to the student if the pronoun does not align with the student's biological sex.

