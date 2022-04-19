ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long does it take to Code an eLearning Platform?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a variety of features for online education to choose from and embody. It is hard to tell exactly how long it takes to create an online course. There are various eLearning development calculators, which could help to estimate the development time. The most essential features are the ability to...

TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How long does it take to get International Entrepreneur Parole?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
I Rock at Coding! But How Do I Language Better?

Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills. It makes sense to pay attention to what they say because: One runs an online product company. The other jumped from a bootcamp graduate to a lead developer within just a few years. Let’s look at a short guide to improving your writing in your day-to-day job. Break Your Text Into Paragraphs The first step to improving your writing is to break your thoughts into digestible pieces. Instead of dumping a massive wall of text, put some space between sentences as your focus goes from one thing to another. Breaking things into paragraphs will make your text more economical, less overwhelming, and easier to read. Smaller chunks preserve your reader’s mental energy.
Developers and Cloud IaaS: Why Devs Should Set Up Their Own Cloud Infrastructure

"Developer" doesn’t only mean “Code writer” “Developer” doesn”t only means “code writer’s” Cloud servers provide an excellent avenue for these use cases. If you need an environment that bundles compute (a virtual machine), network (some bandwidth), and storage (local disk attached to a virtual machine) to run your apps, then cloud servers provide a perfect solution for that. Whether it is just learning the basics of cloud, Linux, systems, etc., building web apps, or just running existing open source applications, cloud servers.
#Elearning#Online Education#Privacy Policies
How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
Ars Technica

DuckDuckGo announces a new privacy-focused Mac web browser

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine with the weird name, already offers web browsers for iOS and Android and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. But on Tuesday, the company announced that it is getting into desktop browsers, too. DuckDuckGo for Mac is available starting today as an invite-only beta that "is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy."
Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
Delivering Bad News to Your Boss? Here's 7 Strategies to Build Your Credibility and Still Look Good

Trying to avoid the bad news or pushing it under the rug with the hope that it will disappear on its own will only make it worse. Delay will only add fuel to fire and make those who are impacted by it furious. By avoiding the very thing that demands all your attention at the critical moment, you convey that you can’t be trusted. The right strategies can turn things around and even win their trust and respect, you can get over your fears and take the necessary steps.
Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
One of these fonts is not like the other

Explanation: unicode charset supports extra font families, so we replace normal character '𝓪' (char code 55349) with character 'a' (char code 97). This thread with David and myself occurred in HackerNoon's official #techsupport channel. Today I learned:. One of these fonts is not like the other - that's a...
How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XVII]

The code smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just...
How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
Coinbase launches NFT marketplace with personalization feature

Coinbase said on April 20 that it has launched beta access for its new NFT marketplace. The new NFT marketplace will work similarly to social media platforms like Instagram and Tik-Tok. Users will be able to showcase their personal information on their profiles, follow other accounts and like, dislike or comment on NFTs. The platform will create a discovery feed based on user behavior which will offer personalized NFT and account suggestions.
