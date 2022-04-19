ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Rise Of AI & Cyber Security - 8 Must Try Tools In 2022

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two-thirds of organizations are using or plan to use AI capabilities in their security operations by 2023. The demand for artificial intelligence cybersecurity tools is also growing at an exponential rate. The days of deliberate, human-driven malware attacks are fading fast. Cybersecurity experts are turning to artificial intelligence to be...

hackernoon.com

ZDNet

FBI warning: These hackers are targeting developers and DevOps teams to break into crypto firms

The US government has detailed how North Korean state-sponsored attackers have been hacking cryptocurrency firms using phishing, malware and exploits to steal funds and initiate fraudulent blockchain transactions. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the U.S. Treasury Department (Treasury) have issued a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Government Technology

Why Your Cyber Insurance Premiums Are On the Rise

An explosion of cyberattacks is driving big changes in the cyber insurance market — making it more difficult and expensive for special districts to get coverage. The spiking number of cyber insurance claims, driven largely by ransomware incidents, is prompting insurers to raise premiums, set new coverage limits and demand that organizations implement key security controls before they’ll issue new policies, says Christopher Keegan, cyber and technology national practice leader for Brown & Brown, one of the nation’s largest commercial insurance brokers.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
COMPUTERS
beckershospitalreview.com

Google developing AI smartphone healthcare tools

Google Health introduced new research projects that would use artificial intelligence to turn smartphones into stethoscopes and other at-home AI disease screening tools, according to a March 24 blog post. One of the new programs will develop AI that can spot signs of illness, diabetes-related or otherwise, by looking only...
CELL PHONES
#Computer Security#Information Security#Endpoint Security#Internet Security#Software Security#Ai#Cybersecurity
TechCrunch

Skyflow and Plaid partner in effort to bolster fintech data security

TechCrunch most recently covered Skyflow when it secured an outsized Series B late last year, a funding event that came after the company raised a Series A less than a year prior. Plaid — a company that we’ve covered regarding its products, fundraising and abortive attempt to sell to Visa — needs little introduction at this point.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

What it takes to fight the ransomware pandemic

Cybercrime is getting organized. Gone are the days of lone hackers operating from back bedrooms. Cybercriminals are banding together to form businesses and using the dark web to recruit new “talent” and advertise “jobs” they’re looking to fulfil. The stakes are significantly higher for the organizations under fire due to poor cybersecurity.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

Developers and Cloud IaaS: Why Devs Should Set Up Their Own Cloud Infrastructure

"Developer" doesn’t only mean “Code writer” “Developer” doesn”t only means “code writer’s” Cloud servers provide an excellent avenue for these use cases. If you need an environment that bundles compute (a virtual machine), network (some bandwidth), and storage (local disk attached to a virtual machine) to run your apps, then cloud servers provide a perfect solution for that. Whether it is just learning the basics of cloud, Linux, systems, etc., building web apps, or just running existing open source applications, cloud servers.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Consumers Have the Power to Make Digital Platforms Rise and Fall

Platforms are not something new. Essentially, a platform business model is simply a way to connect two groups, whether it’s uniting buyers and sellers on an eCommerce platform or uniting riders and drivers through an app. That business model, though, has revolutionized many parts of the economy. Digital platforms...
INTERNET
World Economic Forum

AI: This is why the developing world is far behind – and that’s a problem for all of us

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already being used in everyday smartphone and computer apps, and many countries planning to increase its use within public services. However, recent research from Oxford Insights finds significant disparities between nations when it comes to technological preparedness. This could widen the digital divide further as the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Shrinking AI down to your phone

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how researchers are trying to put popular-but-large AI transformers into smaller packages, how Wells Fargo divvied up its multicloud strategy, and the latest moves in enterprise tech. Spin up. Crime waves come and go but banks and other financial institutions have always, and...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Get 7 courses that teach you Agile, Scrum, DevOps, and more for only $49

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Today's smartest companies realize they can increase profits by streamlining their project management processes. That's why Lean and Agile methodologies have spread like wildfire across corporate America.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Kraft Heinz enlists Microsoft for cloud migration and digital twin development

Food manufacturing giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is looking to improve supply chain visibility and day-to-day operations through the adoption of cloud, AI, and digital twins under a new digital transformation partnership it has signed with Microsoft. Under a multi-year deal, Kraft Heinz will migrate the majority of its...
BUSINESS

