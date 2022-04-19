ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was born and raised in Washington County and resided...

www.timesnews.net

Rebecca Anne Draper Andersson

Rebecca Anne Draper Andersson was born February 14, 1967, to Morris and Carolyn Draper of Mount Pleasant, Utah. Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, sister Bobie Draper Samora, and daughter Kim Andersson. Rebecca married Leif Andersson of Sweden May 20, 2003. Rebecca leaves behind 7 children; Chandelle (Chris) Lee of Herriman; Mandy (Tyler) Rees of Mount Pleasant; Jessica (David) Peterson of Mount Pleasant; Alicia Peterson of Mount Pleasant; Dominick (Celestina) Booth of Orem; Natasha (Greg) Wooley of Bakersfield; and Kim Andersson Pierucci of Price. Rebecca also leaves behind 14 grandchildren. Rebecca grew up in Mount Pleasant where she spent most of her life. She loved to care for others, cook for her family, spend time with her grandchildren, garden, and work side by side with her father at Draper’s Auto in Mount Pleasant. Rebecca was an active member of her church and loved to study the bible and scriptures of the Jehovah’s Witness.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
The Richmond Observer

Rebecca Smith Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Rebecca Smith Gibson, 59, of Rockingham, passed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rebecca Smith Gibson was born on Nov. 10, 1962 to parents Steve Sharp and Judy Garganious. Mrs. Gibson is survived by her son, Michael Gibson (Kenny) of Rockingham; sisters, Victoria Collins (Bo) of Rockingham, Peggy...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead

KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born in Sullivan County to the late John Harlan and Ruth Pearson. She was a sales associate for JC Penny for many years, a job she enjoyed very much. Pat was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson

KINGSPORT – Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Life Care Center of Gray following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Nelda was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Gray, TN
Kingsport, TN
Nevada State
Savannah, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Ruth Bentley

JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Ruth Bentley, 82, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was the widow of Bill Bentley. They shared many great years of marriage together. She lived most of her life in Sullivan County....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Norman Duane Love

Dr. Norman Duane Love, passed away quietly on April 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of 59 years and their four children, Aaron, Heather (Constantino), Nathan, and Amber (Perkins), their spouses and their 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Isabella, Catie, Joe, Grace and Nick. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Charlene Musial and several nieces and nephews. He sang with The Faithful Men at Fairview United Methodist Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Norm earned his PhD in Physics from Michigan State and was appointed as a faculty professor at Maryville College from 1967 - 1977. After which he became a Software Engineer Consultant for Hewlett Packard from which he retired. Norman will always be remembered fondly for his love of a good pirate dad joke, his hobby farm, and his absolute devotion to his family here in Maryville and his home town in Howell MI. Viewing will be on Friday April 22nd for family and close friends from 3:00-5:00pm at Smith Chapel. Reception to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm for all at the Life Event Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Fairview United Methodist Faithful Men or the Fairview United Methodist Church's Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Falin Vaughn

LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Valecia Reynolds, after a period of declining health. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
LUGOFF, SC
Kingsport Times-News

David Stamper

KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper. David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
KINGSPORT, TN
Daniel Boone
Robbie Gray
Kingsport Times-News

Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene

HOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served in various ministries. Gladys enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and quilting but the joy of her life came from taking care of her family and other children.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin

GATE CITY, VA - William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin, 56, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. The Pendleton Church Choir will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stanley Reid Hart

ROGERSVILLE, TN- Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, VA. with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Hart, Chase and Tyler Swift, Kenny Simpson, Doug Donihe, Michael Smith, and Josh Looney.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jack Lynn Roller

BLOUNTVILLE - Jack Lynn Roller, 58, of Blountville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at Trinity Memorial Centers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4 pm - 7 pm. The funeral service will follow with Tommy Osborne officiating, and the children will read the eulogies. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Graveside service will be at 3 pm in the cemetery at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville. Everyone will meet at the cemetery on Wednesday.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Albon Denson Cowden

KINGSPORT - Albon Denson Cowden, age 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Lifelong member of Vernon Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by Husband Stuart Cowden, parents Granville & Lillie Denson, sisters Maxie...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers

JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roger Kermit Carter

HILTONS, VA - Roger Kermit Carter, 65, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jody Lee Butler

APPALACHIA, VA - Jody Lee Butler, 51, of Appalachia, VA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to parents Junior and Lois Butler, on January 13, 1971, in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was one of four children. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Butler, his father, Junior Butler, his brothers Kenneth Butler & Tony Butler, paternal grandparents Elsie Butler and M.B. maternal grandparents, Daisy and Fred Tomlinson.
APPALACHIA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Ann Hawkins

Nancy Ann Hawkins passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hawkins family.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cecil A. Hutchins

CHURCH HILL - Cecil A. Hutchins, 84, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Toy Lee and Georgie Mildred (Sturgill) Hutchins in Sullivan County. Cecil attended Stateline Baptist Church. He...
CHURCH HILL, TN

