ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What Does "Building a Cloud-Native Application" Really Mean?

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud Native Apps is an overused (even abused) term in the tech industry. Cloud Native is about how applications are created and deployed, not where. An app running on-premises, if built using the “right architecture, processes, and culture” seems to have earned the right to be called cloud-native. The Cloud Native...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Developers and Cloud IaaS: Why Devs Should Set Up Their Own Cloud Infrastructure

"Developer" doesn’t only mean “Code writer” “Developer” doesn”t only means “code writer’s” Cloud servers provide an excellent avenue for these use cases. If you need an environment that bundles compute (a virtual machine), network (some bandwidth), and storage (local disk attached to a virtual machine) to run your apps, then cloud servers provide a perfect solution for that. Whether it is just learning the basics of cloud, Linux, systems, etc., building web apps, or just running existing open source applications, cloud servers.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Cloud Management#Cloud Technology#Cloud Native Apps#Seo
ZDNet

The 'Ops' concept takes hold in enterprise technology shops, but so do new headaches

DevOps -- which fosters greater collaboration and automation in software delivery -- is only the beginning of a new phase of technology management. Now, we are seeing many spinoffs -- DataOps, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), ModelOps -- and other Ops that seek to add speed, reliability, and collaboration to the delivery of software and data across enterprise channels. There is even a DataOps Manifesto, which bears a striking resemblance to the Agile Manifesto crafted back in 2001.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Seven Bridges, USP, Google Cloud to Build A Brazilian Reference Genome

– Seven Bridges, a bioinformatics ecosystem provider, announced it is collaborating with the University of São Paulo (USP) and Google Cloud, as well as the Associação Genomas Brasil (Brazil Genome Association), to assist the DNA do Brasil (DNABr) project in building a reference genome that represents the genetic diversity of the Brazilian population.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Can you truly own anything in the metaverse? A law professor explains how blockchains and NFTs don't protect virtual property

In 2021, an investment firm bought 2,000 acres of real estate for about US$4 million. Normally this would not make headlines, but in this case the land was virtual. It existed only in a metaverse platform called The Sandbox. By buying 792 non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, the firm then owned the equivalent of 1,200 city blocks. But did it? It turns out that legal ownership in the metaverse is not that simple. The prevailing but legally problematic narrative among crypto enthusiasts is that NFTs allow true ownership of digital items in the metaverse for two reasons: decentralization and interoperability....
ECONOMY
ZDNet

The 7 best cybersecurity certifications: Become a security expert

Hardly a week goes by when we don't hear of a data breach, an exposed AWS bucket owned by a company that has been leaking the records of millions of customers for years, or a serious cybersecurity incident that gives IT teams sleepless nights and prompts government agencies to issue alerts to warn the enterprise of new threats.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Why Is Everyone Talking About The Blockchain?

The Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets on a business network. Tangible assets such as cars, houses, land, etc can be tracked on the blockchain. The decision to add a transaction to the chain is made by general agreement. The validation of transactions done by different nodes on the network is done by using cryptographic keys and a password to confirm every transaction. The blockchain was created to be decentralized: no single authority can control transactions. The block chain industry is still growing and businesses built on the platforms are expanding daily.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PTC and ITC Infotech to Expand 20-Year Alliance, Accelerate Customer Value Realization from Digital Transformation, SaaS

Companies to Combine PLM Experts in New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BOSTON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and ITC Infotech today announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit of ITC Infotech, called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies. Together, the two companies will work together to deliver 'in-flight' Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Get 7 courses that teach you Agile, Scrum, DevOps, and more for only $49

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Today's smartest companies realize they can increase profits by streamlining their project management processes. That's why Lean and Agile methodologies have spread like wildfire across corporate America.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Shrinking AI down to your phone

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how researchers are trying to put popular-but-large AI transformers into smaller packages, how Wells Fargo divvied up its multicloud strategy, and the latest moves in enterprise tech. Spin up. Crime waves come and go but banks and other financial institutions have always, and...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Utility Is the Driving Force of NFT & Metaverse Adoption in 2022

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are indivisible and non-replicable digital representations of art. But there is a rising movement to make NFTs usable in a variety of ways. NFT staking or farming is one of the newest notions. Creators need to be one step ahead of the market to succeed in 2022, says John Defterios. There is a significant opportunity to expand on the BAYC framework in areas that many firms seem to have neglected.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy