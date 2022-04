Google recently announced a new model for automatically generating summaries using machine learning, released in Google Docs that you can already use. The model will try to understand the whole document and generate a short summary of the piece—something some movie professionals clearly still can’t do. The model needs to achieve two things to achieve that, which you will learn in the video below! The video below is the first part of a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/gDDnTZchKec.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO