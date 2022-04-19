Seasonal Workers needed for Johnson City Parks and Recreation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Taking the awe out of two wonders of Kansas. Some said that is what could happen if funding is cut to the Cosmosphere and Strataca. Right now, the two tourist attractions get some money from Hutchinson’s quarter-cent sales tax. It expires in two years, but the work to extend it is […]

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO