ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Seasonal Workers needed for Johnson City Parks and Recreation

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Charles Ridlehuber and April Norris tell...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

City of Omaha Parks & Recreation alert West Papio Trail closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation announced a trail closure Wednesday. Part of the West Papio Trail by Blondo St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 30 for trail maintenance. According to the release, officials recommend detour users to...
OMAHA, NE
Kingsport Times-News

Looking for something to do? Try one of these Johnson City parks

Johnson City has a robust variety of recreational options for residents and visitors who want to get some fresh air, and those opportunities are continuing to grow. Tweetsie Trail: This 10-mile trail for walkers, runners and riders is a rails-to-trails project built along the former East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad right-of-way between Johnson City and Elizabethton. The railroad was known as the “Tweetsie.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City to host bluebell hikes at Winged Deer Park

One of the early flowering plants of spring will be showcased in a series of walks hosted by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee and they only bloom for a very short time. The bluebells will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy