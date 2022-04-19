ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter to ease visitor restrictions

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — With COVID-19 case levels on the decline, two local hospitals plan to ease some visitor restrictions. UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter will now let adult patients be accompanied by two...

KIMT

Patients react to Mayo Clinic easing visitor restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Patients at Mayo Clinic are able to have more visitors by their bedsides as the health care facility eases restrictions beginning on Thursday. Mayo Clinic is allowing adult and pediatric inpatients to have two visitors at a time and up to five different ones during a patient's hospital stay.
ROCHESTER, MN
Des Moines Business Record

UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic Health System to allow 2 visitors per patient

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin is announcing they will allow two visitors per patient, beginning in March. According to the release by Mayo Clinic Health System, this policy will go in effect Thursday, March 24, at 8:00 a.m. CDT. The policy includes Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo, as well as all clinics in the region.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
psychologytoday.com

Addressing Legitimate Pain: CDC's New Opioid Guidelines

Opioids are often deemed problematic because of their high addiction potential and devastating overdose rate. The new opioid guidelines aim to balance the necessary use of opioids for patients with severe pain while limiting potential for abuse. The opioid crisis continued despite the 2016 CDC guidelines because many patients in...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
KSNT News

Push to restrict power of Kansas health officials during pandemic advances

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— A bill restricting the power of Kansas health officials is advancing. The state Senate recommended the bill be passed on Wednesday. Senate Bill 489 would remove certain authority from the secretary of health and environment and local health officials when dealing with infectious or contagious diseases. It mainly focuses on their ability to […]
KANSAS STATE
WDAM-TV

Merit Health Wesley launches new cardiovascular procedure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley hospital has recently launched a cardiovascular procedure that gives patients an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners. Merit Health Wesley’s Chief Operating Officer, Rick Kolaczek, says the hospital’s three cardiologists have cared for more than 3,300 patients in the Cath Lab...
HATTIESBURG, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

LMH Health makes changes to ease patient billing

In response to feedback from patients, LMH Health in Lawrence, Kan., is making changes to make it easier for patients to pay their bills. The health system is partnering with Assistency to improve billing transparency, make payment plans and improve ability for patients to pay. Specifically, instead of receiving multiple...
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW Health: Accidental child poisoning prevention tips

MILWAUKEE - UW Health's emergency department wants to prevent accidental poisoning of kids, March 26 marking the end of National Poison Prevention Week. From 2020 to 2021, UW Health 175 poisoning cases – including 147 of kids under 5 years old. Experts say ways to keep children safe include storing medicine safely, disposing of it properly and knowing there are resources available 24 hours a day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
verywellhealth.com

How Prescription Drug Addiction Is Treated

In 2020, 1.2 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers. Prescription drug addiction often starts with medically-prescribed needed use, such as following surgery or injury. Gradually, use becomes misuse, resulting in substance use disorder or addiction. When that occurs, prescription drug addiction treatment is necessary. Read on to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WIFR

Accidental poisonings in children happen too frequently, says UW Health Kids

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Each year UW Health emergency department sees hundreds of accidental poison ingestion cases in kids under the age of 10. Every third full week in March is National Poison Prevention Week, which is designed to spotlight the dangers of poisoning and how to keep it from happening. UW Health Kids is doing what it can to help spread awareness.
MADISON, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital robots bolstering nurses energy, time

Hospital robots have been developed to carry out certain tasks that have saved nurses time, Wired reported April 19. According to the report, two Moxi robots, designed to transport medications, bed linens, food and laboratory specimens from floor to floor, began operating in the halls of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Hospital in February, and they've given workers back about 600 hours of time.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals relax masking rules

Health systems are weighing and making decisions for face masks to become optional for many individuals in certain spaces. The largest U.S. airlines dropped mask requirements for domestic flights April 18, shortly after a federal judge in Florida struck down mask requirements on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation. The decision, while unrelated to healthcare settings, shows how masks can become optional in the same spaces where they were largely a given throughout the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE

