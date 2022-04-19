Year-by-year salaries of Spartans head football coaches since 2012
College football head coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among the nation’s top programs has escalated rapidly.
The Michigan State Spartans are no exception. MSU has compiled a record of 83-42 over its past 10 seasons, but that success doesn’t come cheap.
In fact, the Spartans paid Mel Tucker in 2021 nearly three times what predecessor Mark Dantonio earned in 2012.
To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Spartans Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to Michigan State head football coaches over the past decade below.
[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]
2012 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $1,934,250
Final record: 7-6
Postseason: Won Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU, 17-16
2013 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $1,959,744
Final record: 13-1
Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Ohio State, 34-24
Won Rose Bowl over Stanford, 24-20
2014 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $5,611,845 (includes $2 million retention payment)
Final record: 11-2
Postseason: Won Cotton Bowl over Baylor, 42-41
2015 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $3,671,520
Final record: 12-2
Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Iowa, 16-13
Lost Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Alabama, 38-0
2016 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $4,300,000
Final record: 3-9
Postseason: none
2017 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $4,380,492
Final record: 10-3
Postseason: Won Holiday Bowl over Washington State, 42-17
2018 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $4,390,417
Final record: 7-6
Postseason: Lost Redbox Bowl to Oregon, 7-6
2019 - Mark Dantonio
Pay from university: $4,399,437
Final record: 7-6
Postseason: Won Pinstripe Bowl over Wake Forest, 27-21
2020 - Mel Tucker
Pay from university: $4,957,250 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $99,750)
Final record: 2-5
Postseason: none
2021 - Mel Tucker
Pay from university: $5,466,303 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $166,250)
Final record: 11-2
Postseason: Won Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh, 31-21
Comments / 0