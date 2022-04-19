Michigan State football CB enters NCAA transfer portal

Another departure has been made public as spring ball has come to a close. Redshirt freshman cornerback Antoine Booth has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Booth was a member of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class at Michigan State.

Booth came to Michigan State from DeMatha Catholic in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a three-star prospect that ranked No. 1,189 nationally. Booth originally chose the Spartans over offers from Maryland, Virginia, Temple and UMass.

Booth is the fifth member of Tucker’s first recruiting class to enter the transfer portal.