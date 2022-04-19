ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Michigan State football CB enters NCAA transfer portal

By Cory Linsner
 1 day ago
Another departure has been made public as spring ball has come to a close. Redshirt freshman cornerback Antoine Booth has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Booth was a member of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class at Michigan State.

Booth came to Michigan State from DeMatha Catholic in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a three-star prospect that ranked No. 1,189 nationally. Booth originally chose the Spartans over offers from Maryland, Virginia, Temple and UMass.

Booth is the fifth member of Tucker’s first recruiting class to enter the transfer portal.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels lose key piece to defensive line for 2022 season

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season. Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension. The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
