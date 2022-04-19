Find fiesta inspiration with mini tacos

The Wolf of Tacos is not a taco hedge fund, but rather an al pastor pop-up making some of Miami’s finest tacos at various locations around Miami. The Wolf's al pastor is one of the best versions in town and comes freshly carved from a vertical spit, just how the taco gods intended. Being a pop-up, they bounce around a lot, so give their Instagram page a follow to stay informed about where you can find these delicious tacos. At the time of this writing, Mr. Wolf and his associates are at J Wakefield in Wynwood on Tuesdays and at Wynwood’s weekly Smorgasburg market, which takes place every Saturday. The menu usually includes options like pork, chicken, and steak, all dressed simply with a perfect amount of cilantro, diced white onions, and salsa.

