Religion

Zola Jesus – “Desire”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Zola Jesus announced her new album Arkhon, her first in five years. At the time, she also shared “Lost,” a promising first glimpse that landed amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, she’s back with another one. Compared to “Lost,” “Desire” is a much...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 1

American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Zola Jesus releases epic video for brand new single Lost

US art rocker Zola Jesus has released an epic new video for her brand new single Lost, which you can watch in full below. The new video, directed by Mu Tunç, shot on location in the Cappadocia area of Turkey. At the same time announces her sixth full length...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Zola Jesus Announces New Album Arkhon, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Nika Roza Danilova has announced her sixth full-length album as Zola Jesus. Arkhon arrives May 20 via Sacred Bones, marking her first LP in nearly five years. Today, she has shared lead single “Lost,” which samples a Slovenian folk choir. The track arrives with a music video written, directed, edited, and shot on location in the Cappadocia area of Turkey by Mu Tunç. Check it out below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bartees Strange – “Cosigns”

Back at the beginning of March, Bartees Strange returned with a new single called “Heavy Heart,” his debut release for 4AD. (It landed amongst our favorite songs that week.) Now, he’s back with official news about his highly anticipated followup to Live Forever. Strange’s sophomore effort is called Farm To Table, and it’s out in June.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Carlos Truly – “New Growth”

Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new album as Carlos Truly, Not Mine, in the summer. He announced it last month with “108th,” and today he’s back with another single from it, “New Growth.” “To me this song sounds like turbulence vs calm, the tension between aspiration and frustration, knowing there’s so much to do but feeling stuck,” Hernandez said in a statement, continuing:
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

H.E.R. Has Mastered the Art of Songwriting

Celebrated among fans and critics for her vulnerability and poetic lyricism, R&B’s H.E.R. has perfected what her audience often refers to as the “post-breakup ballad,” though her music style knows no bounds. Earlier this month, the singer, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, secured her fourth GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Dr. Mozelle Martin

OPINION: Could Mouth Shape Predict Depression?

If you read my article, Beware of the Eye Whites, you are already familiar with Mr. Zeta, my Advanced Criminology professor. During this same bachelor's program, Mr. Zeta also told us, "People with resting down-turned mouths are prone to depression."
Stereogum

Watch Dave Bring A Fan Onstage To Rap In An Extremely Fun Coachella Moment

Last night, clicking around on the Coachella livestreams while trying to fall asleep, I witnessed a magical moment. Dave, the acclaimed London rapper, was performing at the festival, and he told the crowd that he wanted to bring someone out of the crowd onstage with him. After spying one kid who was rapping along with his lines, Dave pulled the kid onstage, and the kid proceeded to achieve instant-legend status by absolutely wrecking the mic.
MUSIC
The Independent

Danny Elfman review, Coachella 2022: Composer’s ‘strange little show’ is among most memorable

Danny Elfman is by some margin the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella. However, on the basis of his eclectic show at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage late on Saturday night (16 April), his age is the least unusual thing about him.For a start, there can be few 68-year-old composers around who would choose to perform topless so as best to show off a heavily tattooed torso. More pertinently, there are few composers of any age who could make a full orchestra sound like a garage punk band, as Elfman often does throughout his hour-long set. But Elfman...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Say Sue Me – “To Dream”

Last month, Say Sue Me announced their new album The Last Thing Left. At the time, they also shared a new song called “Around You.” Today, they’re back with another. Say Sue Me’s latest is called “To Dream.” “I dreamed that everyone was alive, and I came to think that there might be no end,” Sumi Choi said in a statement. “One day everyone will come back and meet somewhere.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jim Jarmusch Directs Cat Power Video for Her Cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes”

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has directed the music video for Cat Power’s interpretation of The Pogues’ 1985 song “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” off her new album Covers. “As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan [Marshall] on this video was like a dream come true,” said Jarmusch in a statement about working on the visual around the song, originally written by Pogues frontman Shane Macgowan. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ruth Radelet – “Crimes”

In August of last year, all the members of Chromatics aside from Johnny Jewel announced that the band was finished. Then, in December, former Chromatics vocalist Ruth Radelet reappeared with a solo single — a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight.” Today, she’s returned with a new song of her own.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Greed Worm’s Hell Is Real EP Is Like Being Cannon-Blasted By Sludge

Featuring members of Crowning, Itto, Ikaray, Snuffed, Shrivel Up, and Cloud Cruiser, Chicago’s Greed Worm play a harsh, brutal, violently burly form of music they call “NU-DEATH SLUDGE.” This is insanely heavy and volatile stuff, and on their new Hell Is Real EP they’ve laced it with samples implicitly critiquing such American cultural pillars as capitalism, patriotism, and religion. Opener “Trash Kingdom” begins with crushing, writhing slo-mo ugliness then segues to breathtaking uptempo destruction halfway through. The rest of the project mostly proceeds in kind — though there’s nothing kind about it — with some unexpected detours like the atmospheric intro on “Cold Dead Hands.” Fall headfirst into hell below:
CHICAGO, IL

