ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Devil Master – “Shrines In Cinder”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a week and a half, the theatrical Philly underground metal band Devil Master will release their much-anticipated new album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night. The band recorded the album live to analog tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it includes the drumming talents of Devil Master’s newest member,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Horse Jumper Of Love – “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”

Horse Jumper Of Love have announced a new album, Natural Part, their follow-up to 2019’s So Divine. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes,” which boasts the Boston slowcore trio’s characteristically sinking melodies and a crackling, self-hating hook: “I’m an idiot collapsing in your arms again I pushed myself too far,” Dimitri Giannopoulos sings. “What do I do?/ I got my spirit hooked on a fishline baited with no reason why.” Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Citizen – “Bash Out”

Last year’s Life In Your Glass World was a leap forward for the Ohio trio Citizen, and next week they’re embarking on a tour where they’ll perform alongside Turnstile and Ceremony. Today, they’re releasing a new one-off single, the driving and likable “Bash Out.” “If I never come around/ If you don’t see me for a while/ Just know I ain’t coming home,” goes the chorus. The song comes with a video directed by Mason Mercer. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Friendship – “Ugly Little Victory”

Friendship, the Philadelphia band led by Dan Wriggins, have a couple albums under their belts already, including 2017’s Shock Out Of Season and 2019’s Dreamin’, both of which were released via Owen Ashworth’s Orindal Records. Today, the group has announced that they’ve signed with Merge for their next one, which will be out later this year. “If there’s a label that does it better than Merge, we haven’t heard of them, and we’ve heard of a lot of music stuff,” Wriggins said in a statement. We are psyched from beyond. In the words of Hank Williams, “Move over, cold dog, ’cause a hot dog’s movin’ in!'” To celebrate the announcement, the band is sharing a new song, “Ugly Little Victory,” which they’ve been playing live for a bit now. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Laura Veirs – “Winter Windows”

Portland singer-songwriter Laura Veirs has announced the release of her 12th album, Found Light, coming July 8 via Raven Marching Band Records. Following 2020’s My Echo, Found Light is co-produced by Veirs and Shahzad Ismaily and largely explores life after divorce. Along with the announcement is a lead single, “Winter Windows,” which also has a music video.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Stereogum

Xenia Rubinos – “Madrugada” (Feat. El Individuo)

Last year, Xenia Rubinos released her first new album in five years, the Album Of The Week-worthy Una Rosa. This year, she’s planning to put out a series of a series of reimagined songs from that album, starting with a new version of “What Is This Voice?” called “Madrugada,” which she’s turned into a spotlight for the Cuban rapper El Individuo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Shouts Out Laroyce Hawkins Ahead of Tonight’s ‘Big Episode’

It’s a big night for “One Chicago” this Wednesday, with strange, thrilling accidents, crimes, and mysteries emerging across the franchise. And over on “Chicago PD,” viewers will see the spotlight turn back to Intelligence Unit officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). This time, Hawkins takes point, at the head of the all-new episode, “Fool’s Gold.” Ahead of his episode feature, though, Hawkins’ costar Marina Squerciati is giving him a shoutout on Instagram. The Kim Burgess actress turned her own spotlight on the “Chicago PD” star in her latest post.
CHICAGO, IL
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Pa#Shrines#Cinder#Brooklyn#The Power Trip Iron Age#Japanese#Tx Oblivion Access Fest#Md#Wells Fargo Center#Houston Tx
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Junk Harmony, ‘34%’

Adelaide’s Junk Harmony has unveiled one of the dreamiest pieces of music you’ll hear all year, with “34%” serving as the first taste from their forthcoming EP, which arrives late this month. For those that might think Junk Harmony sounds a little bit familiar, that’s because...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

11 awe-inspiring non-metal guitarists who will blow every metal fan’s mind

Tosin Abasi never meant to be a next-level guitar hero when he was starting out as a kid. “I was into Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden,” says Animals As Leaders’ octopus-fingered guitar virtuoso. “I’d see Guns N’ Roses or Van Halen, but I was just trying to play my favourite Nirvana songs.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Music
95 Rock KKNN

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
Stereogum

Watch Dave Bring A Fan Onstage To Rap In An Extremely Fun Coachella Moment

Last night, clicking around on the Coachella livestreams while trying to fall asleep, I witnessed a magical moment. Dave, the acclaimed London rapper, was performing at the festival, and he told the crowd that he wanted to bring someone out of the crowd onstage with him. After spying one kid who was rapping along with his lines, Dave pulled the kid onstage, and the kid proceeded to achieve instant-legend status by absolutely wrecking the mic.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch A Metal Salute To ’90s Fox Kids’ Cartoon Themes

We at Stereogum are big fans of Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night, in which different metal and punk musicians get together remotely to cover classic songs. Jordan Olds, a comedian by trade, always takes part in those covers. Every once in a while, they become solo projects. Last Halloween, for instance, Olds played a medley of themes from John Carpenter movies. Today, he’s followed that one with a salute to the Fox Kids cartoon programming of the ’90s.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy