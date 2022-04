Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO