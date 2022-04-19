ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring update 1.04 patch notes breakdown

By Dave Aubrey
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZnfd_0fDbqfjr00

Elden Ring feels like a game that never ends. Even after you’ve taken down the final boss, it’s very unlikely that you’ve seen the ending to questlines for characters like Varre, Sellen, and Millicent. But completing those questlines is even more impossible when patches come along and add more to the game.

The latest Elden Ring patch brings the game up to version 1.04. The 1.04 update dropped recently, bringing with it a huge swathe of balance changes and bug fixes. But don’t worry, the Moonveil Katana from our Magic Swordsman build guide is still very strong indeed.

Below we break down the full patch notes for Elden Ring update 1.04, which even includes a new encounter with everyone’s fave, Patches the Untethered.

Elden Ring update 1.04 patch notes

All patch notes below come from Bandai Namco’s official site. Scroll down for the details, and the highlights that we think are important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bN71_0fDbqfjr00

New features

  • Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF.
  • Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches”.

The addition of a new encounter for Patches is very interesting, and will hopefully add a bit of context to Tanith’s story in time. See our guide to Patches’ full questline, including today’s patch addition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxFaX_0fDbqfjr00

Gameplay balance adjustments

  • Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.
  • Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.
  • Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.
  • Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.
  • Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.
  • Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.
  • Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.
  • Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.
  • Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.
  • Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels.

Huge buffs are here for the Colossal weapon category, backing them more powerful, and increasing the amount of damage they can block when using them to guard, making Guard Counters even more viable. Highlighting the Grafted Blade Greatsword here because it’s a very popular weapon and this will draw players towards it even more. The increased FP and Stamina growth rate is nice for player starting up new saves, but for this to take effect in a fresh save you will need to level up once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXAKe_0fDbqfjr00

Sorcery and Incantation changes

Buffs

Crystal Barrage – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Gavel of Haima – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Shatter Earth – Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Rock Blaster – Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Thop’s Barrier – Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration.

Rennala’s Full Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Magma Shot – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed.

Roiling Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes.

Gelmir’s Fury – Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox.

Rykard’s Rancor – Decreased FP cost.

Oracle Bubbles – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Briars of Punishment – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Explosive Ghostflame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time.

Tibia’s Summon – Increased damage and cast speed.

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail – Decreased FP and Stamina cost.

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns – Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Elden Stars – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Blade – Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time.

Discus of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed.

Triple Rings of Light – Increased damage.

Radagon’s Rings of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike – Decreased recovery time.

Lansseax’s Glaive – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy’ attacks while casting.

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning – Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke.

O, Flame! – Increased damage.

Giantsflame Take Thee – Decreased Stamina Cost.

Flame of the Fell God – Decreased FP cost and increased damage.

Whirl, O Flame! – Increased damage, decreased recovery time.

Burn, O Flame! – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame – Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual – Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw – Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon – Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads – Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy – Increased cast speed.

Placidusax’s Ruin – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw – Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll’s Roar – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

This is a huge list of excellent buffs for all sorcery and incantation users. Ranni’s Dark Moon and Rennala’s Full Moon are great buff recipients, since the start up on those attacks really was too slow, while the dragon incantations have all received their own buffs, making them even more effective.

Buffs and nerfs

  • Adula’s Moonblade – Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.
  • Flame, Fall Upon Them – Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.
  • Howl of Shabriri – Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Nerfs

  • Swarm of Flies – Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.
  • The Flame of Frenzy – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.
  • Frenzied Burst – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzy was a little too strong overall in Elden Ring, and these nerfs make PVP battles feel a little fairer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4JYS_0fDbqfjr00

Weapon Skill changes

Buffs

Lion’s Claw – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick – Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker – Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar – Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt – Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault – Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas – Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike – Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado – Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade – Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist – Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear – Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist – Increased cast speed.

Assassin’s Gambit – Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash – Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites – Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber – Increased cast speed.

Eochaid’s Dancing Blade – Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade – Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords’ Pull – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order – Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame – Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast’s Finesse – Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form – Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare – Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord’s Repulsion – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine – Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons – Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! – Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor – Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard’s Stars.

Regal Beastclaw – Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds – Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar – Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual – Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt – Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust – Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual – Increased cast speed.

Miquella’s Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance – Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick – Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! – Increased cast speed.

No sole buff here is worth shouting about, but there’s a number of adjustments that make weapon skills more viable than ever. Which is great, since they inflict big stagger damage on NPC enemies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKy6Y_0fDbqfjr00

Buffs and nerfs

  • Thundercloud Form – Decreased damage when not charged. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the damage of Inescapable Frenzy was affected by right hand weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the weapon arts “Carian retaliation” was increased by weapon and status, and the effect was not displayed correctly during online multiplay.

Fixed a bug where the animation when inflicted with blood loss and frostbite was bigger than originally planned.

Fixed a bug during character appearance change menu in which some parameter changes were sometime not reflected.

Fixed a bug that prevented a dialog from appearing when executing “Leave” on some items.

Fixed a bug that allowed unauthorized items to be passed to other players.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that prevented grace to be registered on the map if it was found just before the player is summoned.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the mechanic of Rennala Queen Of The Full Moon fight from working properly during cooperative multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from entering the boss area after defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

Fixed a bug that prevented “Edgar the Revenger” and “Festering Fingerprint Vyke” from invading after defeating all the bosses in Liurnia of the Lake.

The item Tonic of Forgetfulness can now be obtained at the Volcano Manor if the player wasn’t able to obtain it due to quest progression.

Fixed a bug that caused the reduction of runes due to NPC “Gostoc” when player died in “Stormveil Castle” to occur at an unintended timing.

Added a protective barrier to Millicent after helping her at Miquella’s Haligtree so she cannot be unintentionally killed.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining the reward after defeating the Dung Eater.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from progress Diallos’ questline.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented player from duplicating remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum.

Fixed a bug that prevented player from inputting consecutive attacks when dual wielding thrusting sword.

Fixed a bug that causes scythe to lose blood loss effect if poison affinity is applied to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the Iron Greatsword was lower than expected when an affinity is applied.

Fixed a bug that caused FP consumption to increase when the player cast Night Comet with charge.

Fixed a bug that causes he default key setting on keyboard for weapon skill (Left Ctrl) to not be set (on PC only).

Fixed a bug in the Steam version where the history of players who played multiplayer was not displayed correctly under certain circumstances.

Increased online multiplayer stability.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visual and hitbox.

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visual and behavior.

Fixed a bug that causes some armor to have incorrect stats.

Text fix.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

All bug fixes are good bug fixes, but fixes to character questlines and “unauthorized items” are essential to assure we all have a good experience while playing.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

DBLTAP

Fortnite Update v20.20: Full Patch Notes Detailed

A new Fortnite update has hit the island. V20.20 sees new features head to the Battle Royale. The fight between The Resistance and the IO Forces is raging on. Having concluded the battle for Condo Canyon, the struggle moves on to the Battle for Coney Crossroads. With this latest patch, players will have access to new weapons to use in the fight.
VIDEO GAMES
If cheesy one-liners and bullet showers are your thing, then it’s worth keeping an eye on House of the Dead: Remake once it lands on multiple platforms next week. On Thursday, Forever Entertainment announced that House of the Dead: Remake is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia on April 28, 2022. It’s already out on Nintendo Switch, but it seems that the exclusivity deal is ending barely three weeks later.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Halo Infinite’s season 2 brings a mini battle royale mode

After a bit of radio silence from 343 regarding Halo Infinite updates, players are finally getting more ways to play with the introduction of four new and returning playlists. These added game modes come as the main draw of Season 2, which is called Lone Wolves. Halo Infinite‘s next season...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting PS3 Cult Classic

Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Minecraft Bedrock Edition Gets April 19 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Minecraft frequently gets new experimental updates and Snapshots for players to try out to preview new content before its released, but this week, the Bedrock version of the game got an actual update for all players including new content, changes to existing features, and more. It still has some experimental changes in place, too, for those who want to try out more of what's to come, and if you've got the Bedrock Edition, you're free to download this latest update released on April 19th as soon as you're able to.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gearbox Reveals New Roguelite Game at PAX East

Gearbox Publishing and developer Under the Stairs have a new roguelite on the way with Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom revealed this week during the ongoings at PAX East. It's a twin-stick shooter type of a game where players have to use a flashlight and a slingshot to illuminate darkened areas and take out the creatures hiding within. It's scheduled to launch pretty soon on July 14th, Gearbox announced, and it'll be available on the PC platform through both the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Rainbow Six Siege finally gets the new Emerald Plains Map

Rainbow Six Siege finally gets the new Emerald Plains Map – the first map to be added to the game’s map pool in three years. Emerald Plains Map is the first map to be released this year, just the first out of two maps planned out for this year’s Rainbow Six Siege Roadmap for Year 7. A new map is expected to come out again in Q3 of this year, which really shows how heavy this year’s plans are coming from Ubisoft.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Insider Leaks New Battle Royale Game

Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new battle royale game. Ubisoft has already dabbled in the battle royale space multiple times now. Its first effort was a game known as Hyper Scape which came to an end earlier this year. The game captured a decent-sized audience amidst the rise of battle royale games, but given the intense competition, it struggled to stay relevant. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends were too big to compete against, leaving Hyper Scape to die. In 2021, Ubisoft announced it was working on a Ghost Recon game with a battle royale mode, which seems like a better fit for the publisher and one that may be able to find a dedicated audience that can keep it alive.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Fortnite quests have become a staple part of the battle royale experience over the years, but they've recently been expanding to offer more challenge threads than ever before. The biggest of these changes centers around the ongoing Resistance quests, which feature an ongoing storyline that is experienced by completing the tasks in the order they are released. Thankfully the Fortnite characters are no longer responsible for delivering these assignments, as you can now find and track each individual strand via the Quests menu, with updates to different sections arriving either daily or weekly.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Out a Rare Reward

Rockstar Games routinely gives its GTA Online players bonuses tied to different modes in teach weekly update to incentivize the community to play different parts of the game, but those bonuses are usually relegated to either twice or triple in-game money and RP players would typically earn. This time, however, the weekly update has offered the rare bonus of not just triple but quadruple the rewards so long as players tick to one particular game mode for the next couple of days.
VIDEO GAMES
