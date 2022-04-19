ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Snow showers through this evening... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office...

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Leader

Flood watch, wind advisory for Lincoln County

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson for Lincoln County and surrounding areas. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with possible higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding, NWS warned. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
City
Riverton, WY
KULR8

WY Cheyenne WY Zone Forecast

————— 882 FPUS55 KCYS 230829. Zone Forecast for Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska. .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph...
CHEYENNE, WY
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 274 FPUS55 KMSO 182039. .TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Snow and rain likely late. in the night. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Little or no. new snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South. winds to 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Snow likely...
MISSOULA, MT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter lingers with snow showers, wind and rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a coating of snow as you head out the door. It’s covering cars and roads. Snow showers will linger Tuesday with gusty winds. Gusts will be up to 35 mph. We’ll see sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. Eventually, the snow will...
CLEVELAND, OH
