ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

PGA Tour Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

calgolfnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Scheffler hasn’t really met his match this season, with four victories that have put him atop the FedEx Cup Standings. That’s why Scheffler and his teammate, Ryan Palmer, will be among the favorites this week in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour’s only full-field team event, at...

calgolfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Avondale, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'No excuse for those kind of brain farts': Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller survive short missed putt in 2022 RBC Heritage win

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a new weekly series from Golfweek that is a collaboration with the Caddie Network. Each week, we’ll take you behind the scenes in a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Zurich Classic First Round Leader Prediction (Billy Horschel and Sam Burns Will Bring it on Thursday)

One of the most fun golf bets to make in a tournament is wagering on who will be leading after the first round. These bets will offer a bigger payout for some big name golfers, and it gives you a chance to bet on a few golfers that you'd normally stay away from. Also, you only need to watch to first round of the tournament to find out if your bet cashes.
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
CBS Sports

Robert Garrigus becomes first PGA Tour golfer to request release to play in Saudi-backed event

In a move reminiscent of Fyre Festival booking Blink-182 to perform at its disastrous event in the Bahamas that ultimately failed to materialize, the LIV Golf Invitational might have its first participant. Robert Garrigus has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the eight-event series in London at the Centurion Club from June 9-11, the journeyman confirmed on Tuesday to Golf Channel, though he declined to comment further.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keegan Bradley#Pga Tour Picks#The Pga Tour#Tpc Louisiana#The South Africans#Aussies#The Fore Kids Foundation
Tennis World Usa

Butch Harmon is the key for Harold Varner III

Sometimes, your greatest obstacle isn’t what lies ahead but what rests behind you. And, yes, we know you hear all the time how professional golfers preach the need to “let it go” and to “focus on the next shot”. Well, guess what? Sometimes they can’t...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship odds, field: Surprising golf picks, predictions by model that called the Masters

The second major of the year will be decided when the PGA Tour heads to Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. The action gets underway on Thursday, May 19, and players like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will be among the household names looking to add to their major championship resume. Phil Mickelson is the defending champion of this event and could become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka (2018-19) to win golf's second major in back-to-back years if he's part of the 2022 PGA Championship field.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Zurich Classic: Full field & format explained as PGA Tour hosts team event

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's lone official team event. There are 160 players competing in two-man teams. PGA Tour players get to choose their partners as long as they have some kind of status or can receive a sponsor exemption. The teams will play better...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
GolfWRX

Jim Furyk WITB 2022 (April)

Jim Furyk WITB accurate as of the 2022 RBC Heritage. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, B2 SureFit setting) 3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees, B2 SureFit setting) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X. 5-wood: Titleist TS3 (18 degrees, B2 SureFit setting) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour and DP World Tour braced for flurry of SGL waiver requests

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are set to receive a number of requests from their players looking to peg it up at the curtain-raising event on the Saudi rebel tour. According to a report by James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph, at least six DP World Tour pros have already sought permission to play the LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy