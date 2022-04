Lane Kiffin is entering his third season as the coach at Ole Miss, and he's tasked with sustaining the success for which the groundwork was laid last season when the Rebels went 10-3 and made the Sugar Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season. If he's going to sustain that success, though, he'll have to do it without former star Matt Corral, who will be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Also gone are running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, as well as wide receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO