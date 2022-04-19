ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day 2022 in Chicago and Beyond

By Julian Ramirez
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Record Store Day to celebrate 15 years of fantastic vinyl exclusives! Since COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three in 2020 and two editions last year, things have been a little tumultuous. The pandemic and interest in vinyl rising has also caused...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/24 and Beyond

It’s the last weekend in March and there’s so much to do! The pandemic numbers are staying relatively low and it’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse). While we’re...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Summer Festival Guide: Here's Chicago's 2022 Lineup

Festivals are ramping up to take over the Chicago area this summer. Be it food, music, arts or culture, the city plans to offer a blend of all. As Illinois and Chicago eased their health and safety guidelines Feb. 28, festivals are billed to return to a scope not seen in the past two years amid the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

23 Eateries Named to Michelin's Chicago Restaurant Guide

From a variety of popular eateries across the city, 23 restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide Chicago, earning an esteemed review from acclaimed culinary inspectors. Restaurants were added to the guide to help food lovers discover newly revered dining spots before the annual Bib Gourmands and Stars are...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Roselle, IL
City
Barrington, IL
City
Westmont, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Wheaton, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Joliet, IL
City
Naperville, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Shouts Out Laroyce Hawkins Ahead of Tonight’s ‘Big Episode’

It’s a big night for “One Chicago” this Wednesday, with strange, thrilling accidents, crimes, and mysteries emerging across the franchise. And over on “Chicago PD,” viewers will see the spotlight turn back to Intelligence Unit officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). This time, Hawkins takes point, at the head of the all-new episode, “Fool’s Gold.” Ahead of his episode feature, though, Hawkins’ costar Marina Squerciati is giving him a shoutout on Instagram. The Kim Burgess actress turned her own spotlight on the “Chicago PD” star in her latest post.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: It’s Magic With Cocktails in Sean Masterson’s Message in a Bottle at Chicago Magic Lounge

To sit in a beautiful, bustling lounge, surrounded by plush art deco fixings and dolled-up people, while sipping a cocktail (called Smoke and Mirrors) is a luxe experience indeed. But add in a few roving house magicians and a show by Sean Masterson (Message in a Bottle) that combines magic, puppetry, and hyperlocal historical storytelling about a magic rivalry in the 19th century—and you have yourself a perfect night out! Masterson has performing chops for sure, but he also has a sly sense of humor, and some riveting non-illusory theater storytelling techniques that focus our attention on his most beloved magical objects, including the memoirs of Michael B. Leavitt.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Store Day#City Records#Record Shops#Record Stores#Rsd#Covid
Third Coast Review

Let’s Support Local Artists Today on Bandcamp Friday

It’s a little hard to believe we’re a full two years out from the first Bandcamp Friday. What started as a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring by waiving fees and letting more money flow to the artists has become a mostly monthly tradition. However in those two years there have been some wild changes. Venues have been opening back up and touring feels a little more feasible rather than a risk. The monthly surge of music buying has made some a little weary of how much it’s all actually helping. And the biggest change of all: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games. A big emphasis was placed on the idea that this would not change the front face of Bandcamp much, rather allow for help on back-end tools and future development of things like vinyl pressing and live streaming services. As of now, it seems that they have kept to their word and nothing has truly changed. Certain rumblings about terms of service changes being enforced in the future abound, but as of right now it’s the same ole Bandcamp. Forgive the slight pessimism, but with any huge company comes a lot of new res and need to color within the lines. Something Bandcamp eschewed most of the time in favor of artists.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: Chicago Native Graham Moore on the Precision of The Outfit, the Art of the Reveal and Setting the Film in 1950s Chicago

When last we met Chicago native Graham Moore, he was picking up an Oscar for his first produced screenplay, 2014’s The Imitation Game. If memory serves, at the time, he also had a draft completed for an adaptation of Erik Larson’s bestselling book The Devil in the White City, which has since moved on to other writers and producers as far as we know. Since then, he and writing partner Johnathan McClain collaborated on a fantastic tale, set in 1950s Chicago, about an English tailor named Leonard (Mark Rylance) who operates a low-key shop with his assistant. Mable (Zoey Deutch), where he makes impeccable clothes for whoever can afford them, including a mob boss named Roy (Simon Russell Beale), and his lieutenants (Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn). The mobsters also use Leonard’s shop to house a dropbox that gets filled up every day with protection money for Roy’s services, and as shady characters move in and out of Leonard’s shop, he keeps his head down, on his work, and he listens.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: “Talking Race at the Opera” by the Chicago Humanities Festival

I gave high praise to Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones. The opening night performance at the Lyric was filled with excitement and local luminaries. The following evening, I was privileged to listen to Blanchard and the conductor Daniela Candillari in a program by the Chicago Humanities Festival: Talking Race at the Opera was moderated by former Tribune music and opera writer Howard Reich. The setting was the historic Chicago Temple building.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Out of Space’s Lineup at Temperance Beer Co. is Perfect for Summer

After having to take 2020 off, Out of Space (put on by the wonderful Evanston SPACE organizers) reignited it’s outdoor festival for an amazing outing. The fest featured a great lineup as always, maintaining most of their originally announced lineup. But it’s time to start fresh with a completely new lineup at familiar ground! Out of Space is back and will be taking over Canal Shores (August 4-7) and Temperance Beer Co. (September 1-4) for another year of extraordinary shows!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Porches’ New Sound Makes the Most of Any Stage

On a night where most of the city’s foot traffic is near United Center for the Men’s NCAA Basketball tournament, downtown Chicago is still as busy as ever with Porches headlining House of Blues. I haven’t stepped foot in House of Blues since I was 14 to see A Day to Remember as a high school sophomore. The venue still has a Coyote Ugly meets Moulin Rouge vibe to it. From Texas Roadhouse inspired wall décor to the over-the-top lighting everywhere you glance, you slowly realize this venue is a vast departure from most venues Porches has played in the past in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
Third Coast Review

Review: Man on Man Brought the Noise to Sleeping Village

Snow in late March is usually the last thing anyone wants but it made for a magical night with Man on Man at Sleeping Village this past Thursday. After releasing their debut record MAN ON MAN, I was instantly hooked onto their music and have been eager to see them for a while now. Joey Holman and Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum produced the album while in lockdown together which makes sense as you can tell how much hard work and love went into the record. They’re passionate lovers and talented musicians. You don’t get very many up and coming gay indie-rock duos nowadays that also happen to be boyfriends. The pair played Chicago’s Riot Fest last year and they have since been touring and playing shows across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

EXPO Chicago 2022: Our Reflections on the Annual Art Fair at Navy Pier

The 2022 EXPO Chicago took place April 7-10 in Festival Hall at Navy Pier with 140 leading galleries from 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. As in years past, the festival displayed an impressive and diverse representation of the contemporary art world. Some of the main themes we noticed were artworks that showed the artists’ process within the work when viewing. There was also a noticeable juxtaposition between many poetic, quiet-colored works with thunderous works of intense color. No matter the media used or the palettes in the works at EXPO Chicago, the commonality was immensely thought-provoking work from all over the world with messages that followed us days after the festival came to a close.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Milwaukee Rep Launches Titanic: The Musical, Its Biggest Show in History

Guest review by Anne Siegel. In 1912, the fabled ocean liner Titanic never made it to its destination in New York City. In 2021, it seemed as though the Milwaukee Repertory Theater would never launch its version of Titanic: The Musical. With the pandemic taking hold in America, the prospects of mounting a show as complex and formidable as Titanic seemed bleak, indeed. For a time, it seemed as though the whole country was coming to a standstill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
326
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy