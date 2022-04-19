South Windsor looks into local preference for property leases

SOUTH WINDSOR — Councilman Marek Kozikowski has proposed a modification that would expand an ordinance giving local businesses preference when bidding on town or school projects.

Under the existing ordinance, when a service contract is up for bid by the town, a local business that has a bid within 3% of the best bid can offer to match that price, giving the local business preference for the contract. The local business has to be financially able to match the bid to be granted preference.

In the proposed modification, the preference would extend to leasing of properties and the language would be adjusted to allow individuals to participate, give local bidders more time to respond and possibly increase the threshold past 3%.

“What this does is it takes the local bid preference … but extends it to businesses that want to provide revenue to the town,” Kozikowski said at the Town Council’s April 4 meeting.

Kozikowski said the proposal was inspired by a local farmer who had a lease to farm a plot of land owned by the town.

Kozikowski said the lot recently went up for a new five-year lease, and the town manager awarded it to the highest responsible bidder, as he is legally required to.

“Unfortunately, the person who won the bid was not the person who had been farming the land for the past five years,” Kozikowski said.

Kozikowski said he serves as an advocate for local farming in his professional career, and South Windsor’s history is deeply rooted in farming, so he wanted to see what could be done by the Town Council to this end.

Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said at the April 4 meeting that references to businesses would be changed to refer to “bidders,” in order to be inclusive of smaller “mom and pop” operations that may not be formally incorporated businesses.

Kozikowski said the existing 3% margin is “slim,” and a larger margin would help cast a wider net for businesses that may be interested.

“Maybe 10% isn’t the right number, maybe it’s five, maybe it’s 10,” Kozikowski said.

Maniscalco said that the local preference option is simply an option and doesn’t have to happen if a local business cannot afford it or is not interested.

“In the incidents we’re trying to address, the numbers are so small that we need that margin to catch them,” Maniscalco said.

The proposed changes to the ordinance would also extend the time a bidder has to contact the town about the local preference option from two days to 10 days, giving businesses more time to sort their finances.

Maniscalco said as long as the ordinance is on the books and the town is transparent about it, having a local preference ordinance would be legal and not considered misleading to bidders.

Maniscalco said since it would be the responsibility of a bidder to seek out the local preference option, the town would have no legal obligation to determine which bidders qualify, unless they ask.

The proposed changes were brought up again at the Town Council meeting Monday night.

Kozikowski said Monday night that he has received generally positive feedback from members of the community, adding that he would like to take a look at other communities with local preference ordinances and see the success they’ve had with various threshold percentages.

The “3% hasn’t been very successful for us, because this ordinance has not been applied very often since its adoption,” Kozikowski said.

Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton said she would like to have Kozikowski and Maniscalco look into the thresholds other communities have used before sending the draft of the changes to the town attorney for review.